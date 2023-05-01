TEADS REVEALS INSIGHTS CONNECTING VIDEO ADS IN PREMIUM CONTENT WITH HIGH ATTENTION

In collaboration with Adelaide, learnings reveal Condé Nast's portfolio of brands scored over 50% higher in video and display attention than Teads' publisher benchmark, validating top-tier publisher environments drive premium attention levels

Learnings build on initial research that demonstrates quality publishers significantly outperform in attention, with the top 25% of domains driving 11 times the attention to display compared to the bottom 25%

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teads , the global media platform, today unveiled insights on attention metrics that tie Condé Nast 's premium environments with significantly higher attention levels. The analysis, in collaboration with Adelaide, looked at 1,000 domains and revealed Condé Nast's portfolio of brands scored over 50% higher in display and video attention levels relative to Teads' publisher benchmark. Additionally, Condé Nast's Vogue held the highest attention score among all publishers in the analysis, approaching Teads' CTV benchmark which is currently 67% higher than the Teads-Adelaide video benchmark and 103% higher than the display benchmark.

Teads unveiled insights on attention metrics that tie Condé Nast's premium environments with higher attention levels.

Condé Nast's premium portfolio also scored high on attention delivery with seven of its domains in the top 5% of attention delivery, and nine in the top 20%, according to the analysis. These new insights build on initial research by Teads, in collaboration with Lumen, that assessed top-tier publishing environments outperform other domains, with the top 25% of domains providing 11 times more attention to display – and five times more attention to video – when compared to the bottom 25%.

Monique Pintarelli, President, North America, Teads said: "Our analysis with Condé Nast and Adelaide exemplifies the validity of premium content driving premium attention. Condé Nast's brands are synonymous with creating forward-thinking, culturally relevant moments. These findings around one of the world's leading portfolios of premium publisher brands will arm advertisers with an imperative layer of data in prioritizing attention over traditional measurement metrics for business outcomes."

Deborah Brett, Conde Nast's Global Chief Business Officer said: "Conde Nast's promise to our clients for more than 100 years has always been delivering the most premium content environments to reach consumers. As the data and measurement landscape rapidly shifts around us all, it has never been more important to be able to prove that our brands drive outcomes for advertisers in the metrics that matter most. We never want to grade our own homework, so partnering with a leader in premium ad tech like Teads is critical for us to demonstrate this explicit value proposition without bias… and with top marks!"

Marc Guldimann, Co-founder and CEO, Adelaide said: "Considering Conde Nast's reputation for creating world-class media environments and experiences for its audiences, it comes as no surprise that their ad inventory surpassed AU benchmarks. At Adelaide, we've collaborated with numerous brands to demonstrate the relationship between AU and full-funnel business outcomes. Conde Nast's outstanding AU scores reflect their ability to help brands achieve their advertising KPIs. We are proud to work with partners like Teads to increase the transparency of media quality on both the buy-side and the sell-side."

Condé Nast's premium portfolio of brands evaluated in the analysis include Vogue, Vanity Fair, The New Yorker, Architectural Digest, Allure, Ars Technica, Bon Appetit, Condé Nast Traveler, Epicurious, Glamour, GQ, House & Garden, Pitchfork, Self, Tatler, Teen Vogue, them and Wired, among others. Adelaide's proprietary Attention Unit (AU) is an omnichannel media quality metric that predicts a placement's probability of driving attention and subsequent impact. AU is generated by a machine learning algorithm trained to proxy full-funnel business outcomes from awareness to sales.

