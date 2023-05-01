Racing for a Cause: ABC Supply Co., Inc. Supports Homes For Our Troops With 2023 Indy Car and Pledges Donation Matches up to $1 Million for Nonprofit

AJ Foyt Racing's No. 14 Indy car will be taking the track once again to raise awareness for the nonprofit, which is committed to empowering severely injured post-9/11 Veterans

BELOIT, Wis., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The stars and stripes of the No. 14 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet is ready not only to race in the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge but to raise awareness — and donations — for Homes For Our Troops (HFOT). The nonprofit builds and donates specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, providing them with the opportunity to rebuild their lives and once again become highly productive members of society.

ABC Supply Co., Inc., the sponsor of the Indy car driven by Santino Ferrucci in this year's "500," will match all donations made to HFOT — up to $1 million total — from Monday, May 1, through Wednesday, May 31. Donations can be made directly to HFOT by visiting www.hfotusa.org/donate.

As a longtime supporter of AJ Foyt Racing, ABC Supply is proud to continue its sponsorship of the team while simultaneously shining a spotlight on HFOT. Nearly 90% of the donations received go directly toward rebuilding homes, which means HFOT rarely advertises and relies on word-of-mouth awareness. To date, HFOT has built over 350 specially adapted homes nationwide, with the goal of building a home for every Veteran who qualifies.

Last year, ABC Supply donated the eye-popping patriotic design of its Indy car to HFOT and participated in a 10-day fundraising effort as part of its sponsorship. The company met its $1 million match goal, with those funds helping to amass a final donation total of over $2 million.

The same star-spangled livery will be featured on the car this year, and with a full 31 days to donate, ABC Supply is excited at the chance to best 2022's multimillion-dollar impact and continue to raise awareness of HFOT's mission.

"We are thrilled ABC Supply will spotlight Homes For Our Troops for another year during the 2023 Indy 500," says HFOT President and CEO, Brigadier General (Ret) Tom Landwermeyer. "In addition to generating revenue with a generous $1 million match, the initiative will raise much-needed awareness about our mission throughout the country. ABC Supply's incredible enthusiasm and patriotic commitment to our mission enables us to get even more injured Veterans and their families into the specially adapted homes they need and deserve."

"ABC Supply has supported HFOT since 2020, with their Core Values resonating deeply with who we are as a company," says Mike Jost, chief operating officer of ABC Supply. "We're honored to continue raising awareness for this organization alongside our friends at AJ Foyt Racing during this storied and prestigious race."

"Racing has given us many wonderful opportunities, but being part of the Homes For Our Troops campaign to raise awareness and help our troops who have suffered such severe injuries is a true privilege," said A.J. Foyt, the first four-time winner of the Indianapolis 500. "We're proud to partner with ABC Supply to support this very worthy cause."

About ABC Supply

ABC Supply Co., Inc. is the largest wholesale distributor of roofing and other select exterior and interior building products in North America. Since its founding in 1982, ABC Supply's sole focus has been serving professional contractors and "making it easy" for them to do their jobs by offering the products, support and services they need — including myABCsupply, which allows them to place material orders and manage their account details from anywhere.

ABC Supply is a 17-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winner and a two-time recipient of Glassdoor's Employees' Choice Award for Best Places to Work and is committed to hiring military veterans.

Headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin, ABC Supply has over 900 locations across the U.S. and Canada. More information is available at www.abcsupply.com. Contractors can find resources for growing and improving their businesses on ABC Supply's blog and the company's LinkedIn page.

About AJ Foyt Racing

AJ Foyt Racing, headquartered northwest of Houston, has been competing at the top levels of motorsports since December 1965, nearly 60 years. With A.J. Foyt driving, his team won two Indianapolis 500s and three national INDYCAR championships. Since Foyt's retirement from driving in 1993, the team has continued to win, claiming two more national titles and the 1999 Indianapolis 500 with driver Kenny Brack.

About Homes For Our Troops (HFOT)

Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide to severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. Most of these Veterans have sustained life-altering injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and

rebuilding their lives. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live, and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone directly to our program services supporting Veterans. For more information, visit www.hfotusa.org.

