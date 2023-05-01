Orphan Barrel Whiskey Co. Announces Brand's First Rye Offering, Scarlet Shade 14-Year-Old

Inspired by Tattoos as Forever Mementos, Scarlet Shade Serves as a Reminder to All Who Cross its Path that Memories Last Forever

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its inception, the Orphan Barrel Whiskey Co. has set out to find and share barrels of rare whiskey, nearly forgotten before being bottled for the world to try. Today, they are introducing the first ever Rye release to the brand's collection of premium whiskies – Orphan Barrel Scarlet Shade – a born traveler distilled in Indiana, aged to perfection in Kentucky and bottled in Tennessee.

For Scarlet Shade's Master Blender, Samantha Johnson, blending the rare 14-year-old Rye whiskey stocks was the perfect opportunity to share the brand's first Rye offering with the world. With a story almost as daring as the liquid itself, Scarlet Shade crossed state lines from Indiana into Kentucky to age in new barrels of white oak for 14 years, ruminating on its forebears' pre-Prohibition glory days. Now, as Rye whiskey undergoes a great resurgence, Scarlet Shade rises aglow, ready to make history.

Receiving a Gold Medal at this year's San Francisco Wine & Spirits Competition, this 14-year-old rye is heralded by sweet vanilla butter cream and lightly toasted oak aromas, tasting of warm baking spices, rye toast and orchard fruits, before warming into sweet orange marmalade and lingering as a dark chocolate finish. At 90 proof (45%), Rye fans can best enjoy Orphan Barrel Scarlet Shade neat or on the rocks.

"For whiskey fans looking for a Rye with heritage, Scarlet Shade provides the opportunity to add a 14-year-old, incredibly rare offering to their collection," said Samantha Johnson, Orphan Barrel Scarlet Shade Master Blender. "This latest Orphan Barrel offering is a nod to the journey we are all on and the travelers that we are. I can't wait to share this unique experience with whiskey enthusiasts and showcase the dedication that went into crafting Scarlet Shade."

The vibrant label design pays homage to the history of Scarlet Shade. In the center, the cardinal – state bird of Indiana and Kentucky – is surrounded by Indiana's state flower, the peony, and perched on a skull to honor lost loved ones. With its flash tattoo-style label, Scarlet Shade serves as a reminder to all who cross its path that the best whiskey memories last forever.

Orphan Barrel Scarlet Shade is a limited release, and as past variants have been highly sought after, whiskey aficionados and collectors will want to get a hold of this rare offering as soon as it becomes available. Beginning this May, the new variant will begin rolling out at select spirits retailers across the nation with a suggested retail price of $199.99. Scarlet Shade can be purchased on ReserveBar, Drizly.com or the Drizly app where shipping and delivery are available. For more information on Orphan Barrel Whiskey Co., click here and follow @orphanbarrel on Instagram.

Orphan Barrel reminds discerning adult fans lucky enough to get their hands on a bottle to sip slowly and responsibly.

ABOUT ORPHAN BARREL WHISKEY CO.

The Orphan Barrel Whiskey Co. is an endeavor to rescue nearly forgotten barrels of delicious whiskey and share them with discerning adult consumers. We are inspired by creativity, delicious whiskey, good times and great stories. The project is owned and run by DIAGEO and headquartered in Tullahoma, Tenn. However, we like to think the project is founded in dark, quiet corners of rickhouses around the world where great whiskeys are just waiting to be discovered.

About DIAGEO

DIAGEO is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

DIAGEO is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about DIAGEO, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit DIAGEO's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter for news and information about DIAGEO North America:

@Diageo_NA.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

SIP RESPONSIBLY. SCARLET SHADE Straight Rye Whiskey. 45% Alc/Vol. Diageo, New York, NY

