Nielsen Study Reaffirms: Airport Advertising is Highly Effective & Drives Frequent Flyers to Act After Ad Exposure

Study Verifies Airport Advertising Boosts Mobile Engagement for Brands

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor, Airports Division, the Americas-based airports business of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO), announced today the results of a comprehensive consumer insights study reinforcing airport advertising is a highly-effective media for brands to reach a valuable audience of Frequent Flyers. The CCO-commissioned Nielsen study provides insights into frequent and business travelers' responses to airport advertising, and the behaviors they take after seeing an ad.

83% of Frequent Flyers notice airport advertising and 3-out-of-4 associate airport advertising with high-quality brands.

83% of Frequent Flyers notice airport advertising and 3-out-of-4 associate airport advertising with high-quality brands. (PRNewswire)

With average dwell times of an hour plus, the airport offers unique opportunities to connect consumers with brands. More than 3-out-of-4 (79%) Frequent Flyers would like to try new products at the airport, 63% are interested in signing up for a travel rewards program, and nearly half (47%) find it appealing to take a photo at a branded selfie station.

This new research explores multiple audience segments, including how consumers engage with brands within the airport environment as well as the receptiveness of the elusive business decision maker.

Business Frequent Flyers are Back: 87% plan to take 3 or more business trips in the next 12 months.

A fundamental goal of the study was to understand the renewed wave of Business Frequent Flyers. It validated that elite business decision makers are not only flying, but they are tuned into airport advertising.

More than half (56%) of Business Frequent Flyers recalled ads after seeing them in the airport. Additionally, nearly half (49%) took action after noticing an ad at the airport. Actions included: visiting a brand's website (47%), downloading an app (36%), and sharing with a colleague (26%).

Business Frequent Flyers are Back: 87% plan to take 3 or more business trips in the next 12 months. (PRNewswire)

"We have come a long way in the airport advertising sector and are now delivering brands increased engagement that drives results from the coveted audience segment of Frequent Flyers," said Morten Gotterup, President, Clear Channel Outdoor, Airports Division. "Again and again airport advertising is translating dwell time into inspiring and innovative brand experiences that matter. This important research underscores the power of all the touchpoints throughout the airport that convert into media platforms from the moment a traveler walks into an airport, for the duration of their journey before departure, and then again at their destination. With a current surge in air travel demand and airlines already catering to travelers by adding more flights to their summer schedules, now is the time for brands to consider activating influential and impactful ad campaigns to reach coveted business and leisure travelers."

Access the complete study to discover:

How Frequent Flyers respond to interactive advertising experiences.

Why social media advertising components amplifies exposure and reach.

What leading technology solutions Business Frequent Flyers are researching and investing in for their companies.

How airport advertising influences future vacation planning and current tourism activities.

Download now!

The proprietary Nielsen Airports Study, conducted from October 12-31, 2022, consisted of 1758 online survey respondents and was conducted on behalf of Clear Channel Outdoor's Airports Division.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is at the forefront of driving innovation in the out-of-home advertising industry. Our dynamic advertising platform is broadening the pool of advertisers using our medium through the expansion of digital billboards and displays and the integration of data analytics and programmatic capabilities that deliver measurable campaigns that are simpler to buy. By leveraging the scale, reach and flexibility of our diverse portfolio of assets, we connect advertisers with millions of consumers every month across more than 500,000 print and digital displays in 22 countries.

More information is available at investor.clearchannel.com, clearchanneloutdoor.com and clearchannelinternational.com.

Follow & Like: LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook. Read our award-winning blog: http://blog.clearchanneloutdoor.com/

With a current surge in air travel demand, now is the time for brands to consider activating influential and impactful ad campaigns to reach coveted business and leisure travelers. (PRNewswire)

With average dwell times of an hour plus, the airport offers unique opportunities to connect consumers with brands. (PRNewswire)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clear Channel Outdoor