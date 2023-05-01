Data Sales Co., a provider of lease financing and IT Asset Disposition (ITAD), proudly announces the completion of its 50th year in business

Data Sales Co., a provider of lease financing and IT Asset Disposition (ITAD), proudly announces the completion of its 50th year in business

MINNEAPOLIS and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For five decades, Data Sales Co. has been at the forefront of innovation, providing cutting-edge technology solutions and lease financing options to businesses across a wide range of industries.

On May 1, 2023, Data Sales Co. will conclude its 50th year in business. Data Sales celebrated the year, at our Burnsville, MN headquarters with customer, family and employee events as well as met its 500-hour "Give Back" volunteer initiative, a continuation of previous company programs. Through this paid time off, nearly 100 employees worked 500 hours to benefit the local communities and neighbors of both Burnsville, MN and Scottsdale, AZ.

About Data Sales Co.

Founded in 1973 by Ron Breckner, Data Sales Co. grew from a home office in Burnsville, MN to a nationwide finance, technology leasing and IT equipment provider with an international presence.

What started as a company brokering IBM mainframe equipment, expanded into a full-service dealer providing reconfigured, recertified systems and parts while offering technical, financial and transportation services with its fleet of local and over-the-road trucks. In addition to the 200,000 square feet of office-warehouse located in Burnsville MN, Data Sales also operates out of Scottsdale, Arizona.

Today, Data Sales provides a specialized lease finance product that focuses on young, fast-growing companies requiring large amounts of IT hardware. Customers include those providing services over the internet such as Hosting, Cloud, and Managed Services across the globe.

In addition, Data Sales is an ISO 9001, 14001, and 45001 certified company providing an IT Disposition Service (ITAD) solution for businesses looking for a secure, confident partner to recycle IT hardware.

Data Sales has facilities in Burnsville, MN, Scottsdale, AZ and subsidiaries in Canada and the Netherlands.

According to Paul Breckner (CEO):

"We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone and look forward to many more years of success," said Paul Breckner, CEO. "We owe our longevity to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the loyalty of our customers. We are committed to innovating and providing the best possible solutions to help our clients succeed. I would like to thank all our customers, partners, and employees for their support over the past 50 years. The company remains committed to delivering exceptional service and support to its clients and striving for success."

www.datasales.com.

