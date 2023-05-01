CHIPOTLE LAUNCHES FIVE-DAY CINCO DE MAYO CELEBRATION FOR FIRST TIMERS AND FANS ON PARTIFUL, PLUS EXTENDS $0 DELIVERY FEE OFFER

Tapping into social media insights, Chipotle is helping first time visitors experience the brand's real food for Cinco de Mayo

Chipotle is also hosting a "Time to Finally Try Chipotle" event on Partiful, giving fans the opportunity to score BOGO codes* to share with friends who have never tried Chipotle

The brand is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with a $0 delivery fee offer** from May 1 through May 5

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it is teaching new guests how to Chipotle just in time for Cinco de Mayo.

Chipotle is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with a $0 delivery fee offer from May 1 through May 5. The brand is helping new guests navigate its customizable menu by featuring the ‘First Timer Bowl,' a Chicken Burrito Bowl with White Rice, Black Beans, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Cheese and Guac. (PRNewswire)

Chipotle 101: From Sofritas to Salsa

While Chipotle's makeline is iconic to superfans and regulars who can recite their favorite order from memory, some consumers have yet to discover Chipotle's customizable menu and real, fresh ingredients. The brand has taken notice of users on social media who have never tried Chipotle and are hungry to learn more (see example HERE). In December 2022, Chipotle posted a parody of guests visiting its restaurant for the first time, which quickly became one of the brand's top performing TikTok videos in the past six months (see HERE).

To help newcomers navigate the brand's menu and inspire Cinco de Mayo celebrations, Chipotle is featuring its best-selling entrée on digital menus for a limited time. New guests can order the 'First Timer Bowl' to try the most popular combo, a Chicken Burrito Bowl with White Rice, Black Beans, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Cheese and Guac.

'Time To Finally Try Chipotle' on Partiful

Chipotle is also tapping into Gen Z's new favorite events platform, Partiful, to help fans celebrate Cinco de Mayo with friends who are newcomers to its real, craveable food. Fans can join the 'Time To Finally Try Chipotle' movement on Partiful for the opportunity to score BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) codes* to share with the Chipotle novices in their life.

How it works:

From May 1 through May 5 , create an event on Partiful and invite friends who have never tried Chipotle. Make sure to include #ChipotlePartyPromo in the description.

Invite Chipotle to the event by direct messaging @Chipotle on Instagram with a link to the Partiful event.

Every day from May 1 through May 5 , Chipotle will RSVP to the first 20 Partiful events sent to @Chipotle on Instagram via direct messages and will drop one BOGO code per RSVP'd guest (up to 25 BOGO codes per event). *

Visit the 'Time To Finally Try Chipotle" event on Partiful here

"We're leveraging the Partiful platform to reward Chipotle superfans for celebrating Cinco de Mayo with those who are simply beginners with the brand," said Tressie Lieberman, Vice President of Digital Marketing & Off-Premise. "Releasing the 'First Timer Bowl' on our digital channels is a way for us to engage with our audience and show newcomers how others navigate the customizable menu."

Chipotle is the first major restaurant brand to officially partner with Partiful.

*AVAIL. WHILE CODES LAST. Begins 5/1/23 at 8:01 a.m. PT and ends 5/5/23 at 11:59 a.m. PT. Beginning at 8:00 am PT each day, BOGO Codes available for up to first 20 participants who send @Chipotle a direct message with a link to their Partiful Event. 1 BOGO Code per invitee, up to 25 BOGO Codes per event. Codes valid at participating Chipotle restaurants in the U.S. or CAN on orders via Chipotle website or Chipotle app. BOGO Code valid for one free entrée item with the purchase of one regular-priced menu item of equal or greater value. Codes exp 5/5/23. Must be 13 +. Not valid on 3rd party delivery platforms. Menu items subject to availability. Limit 1/transaction. Restrictions may apply to use with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Void where prohibited. Not redeemable for cash. Additional restrictions apply, see terms and conditions at: chipotle.com/party.

$0 Delivery Fee Offer

Chipotle is making it even easier for newcomers and fans to celebrate now through Cinco de Mayo with delicious burritos, bowls, quesadillas, salads, and tacos made with real, fresh ingredients. Whether trying Chipotle's best-selling digital order or customizing an entrée, fans can enjoy a $0 delivery fee offer** with promo code CINCO23 on the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com, and Chipotle.ca from May 1 through May 5.

**Higher menu prices are charged for delivery; additional service fee applied at checkout as well. Available May 1 through May 5, 2023 only, within Chipotle's delivery areas from participating U.S. and Canada locations, during normal operating hours for such locations. Use of promo code CINCO23 at time of order is required. Minimum order US$10/CAN$12, maximum order $200, each excluding taxes and fees. Deliveries and redemption are subject to availability. Offer is not valid on catering or Burritos by the Box orders. Redemptions of Chipotle Rewards and other promotional offers may be included in a qualifying delivery order but do not count towards satisfaction of minimum purchase requirements. Valid only on the Chipotle websites or app; not valid on orders placed via third-party delivery platforms. Chipotle reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time without notice. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 3,200 restaurants as of March 31, 2023, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on the 2022 list for Fortune's Most Admired Companies. With over 100,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

