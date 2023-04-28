Announces launch schedule for blockchain games of various genres such as RPG and fishing game in 2023

Focused on expanding the influence of WEMIX PLAY through partnerships with domestic and foreign game companies

WEMIX PLAY 3.0 completely revamps and significantly strengthens platform's features and functions

SEOUL, South Korea, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global blockchain game company Wemade has secured 100 games to be onboarded to WEMIX PLAY, the world's no.1 global blockchain gaming platform. Wemade has signed WEMIX PLAY onboarding contracts with game companies from around the world including Korea, North America, the Middle East, Taiwan and Hong Kong. They include collecting RPG "Calypse Chronicle" from Danbi Entertainment, FPS game "BlackPointBR" by ExaV Studios, and Metaverse NFT game "Melting Earth" from MetaDream.

Wemade secures 100 game line-up for world's No. 1 blockchain gaming platform: WEMIX PLAY (PRNewswire)

Wemade also announced that idle RPG "Barbarian Merge" from NT Games, fishing game "World Fishing Championship" developed by Wemade Plus, and collecting RPG "SoulSeeker Knights" from RotiX will be released on WEMIX PLAY this year. Pre-registration on Google Play is now available for World Fishing Championship, the first fishing game on WEMIX PLAY that will officially launch in 170 countries on May 25th.

Wemade is making efforts at home and abroad to promote the vision of WEMIX PLAY, the world's No. 1 blockchain game platform, while securing a lineup and continuously diversifying genres. This includes a successful run at GDC 2023 held last month in San Francisco where Wemade signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with American game developers Liithos, Inc., Hit Factor, Inc., and PM Champions, LLC to onboard games to WEMIX PLAY. Wemade also organised a recent networking party in Korea for small and medium-sized developers to introduce the WEMIX PLAY onboarding program and actively attract partners.

WEMIX PLAY currently offers 26 blockchain games across genres such as MMORPG, strategy simulation, and SNG (social network game). Detailed information on each game and WEMIX PLAY can be found on the official website at https://wemixplay.com/.

Meanwhile, WEMIX PLAY continues to evolve to enhance user convenience and experience. In March 2023, Wemade introduced version 3.0 which revamped the WEMIX PLAY UI (User Interface) and UX (User Experience). There are also plans to release a dedicated app player "WEMIX PLAYER" in future to improve game accessibility for global users.

About Wemade

A renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience, and developer & owner of "The Legend of Mir" IP, a highly successful game with over 500 million users, Wemade is leading a once-in-a-generation shift as the global games industry pivots to blockchain technology. Wemade is building through subsidiary WEMIX, an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem to offer a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services, which includes the WEMIX PLAY global blockchain gaming platform that can transform games of every genre into blockchain games.

