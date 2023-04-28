PGE bolsters reliability of clean energy transition with region's largest battery storage addition

Two new local projects will add 400 megawatts of non-emitting capacity, helping PGE integrate more clean energy into its portfolio

PORTLAND, Ore., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) today announced the procurement of 400 megawatts (MW AC ) of new battery storage projects – a critical tool in Oregon's clean energy transition and the largest single procurement of standalone energy storage to date by a utility in the U.S. outside the state of California. These projects, located at substations close to electrical demand, will store enough electricity to power all PGE customer homes in a city the size of Portland for an entire evening on battery-delivered energy alone.

An aerial photograph of Eolian, L.P.’s Madero & Ignacio battery energy storage facility, a 200 MW/2.5+ hour duration storage system in Texas. (PRNewswire)

These battery storage projects are designed to address a number of grid challenges, providing flexibility to PGE's grid operators to meet changing conditions and help manage costs. Stored energy can be reliably deployed within seconds to customers during extreme weather events or times of high demand, reducing dependence on energy markets and fossil fuel generation.

The projects include:

Seaside: A 200 MW AC facility, to be owned and operated by PGE, located in North Portland and delivered by Eolian, L.P. (Eolian). Seaside has been developed by Eolian since 2017 and is expected to begin service by the middle of 2025.

Troutdale : A 200 MW AC facility, owned and to be operated by NextEra Energy Resources and developed by Eolian since 2018. This project is located at a key substation in Troutdale and is expected to begin service by the end of 2024. PGE will purchase the output from a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources through a 20-year Storage Capacity Agreement.

"Battery storage is an important component of the clean energy economy. These new, Oregon-based projects are a significant addition to our wind, solar and hydro resources — providing grid reliability, resiliency and flexibility while helping us manage costs," said Maria Pope, CEO and President at PGE. "At PGE, we are leading the way to a clean energy future reliably and affordably."

Project details

These battery energy storage facilities allow PGE to optimize the renewable power in its portfolio and deliver electricity even when the sun isn't shining and the wind isn't blowing. As PGE integrates more intermittent clean energy resources, like wind and solar plants, battery storage systems provide consistency, facilitating the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and making progress toward Oregon's 2030 clean energy target.

Both projects will feature four-hour duration lithium-ion battery storage. Collectively, the 400 MW AC can provide enough emissions-free electricity to power about 260,000 homes for four hours during times of typical peak demand (5 – 9 p.m. on weekdays).

"Anticipating the need for resilient, flexible and carbon-free grid-balancing resources to serve the dynamic growth of the Portland metro area led us to focus on the development of battery energy storage sites at key substations directly serving load in the region," said Eric Stoutenburg, Director of Energy Storage at Eolian. "PGE's groundbreaking energy storage acquisition will utilize proven technology to improve grid reliability while accelerating the integration of increasing volumes of renewable energy with the flexible capacity provided by these systems."

"PGE is truly taking the lead in providing a clean energy future for the residents of Oregon and we are pleased to continue to work with them to help them achieve their decarbonization goals," said Rebecca Kujawa, CEO and President at NextEra Energy Resources. "The Troutdale battery storage project, in addition to the Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facilities, the first utility-scale energy facilities in North America to co-locate wind, solar and battery storage, really demonstrate the tremendous results that great collaboration can achieve."

Sited locally, the new projects will bring family wage jobs and tax revenue to Oregon. Employment opportunities in the local economy supported by these projects include roles in development, engineering, construction and installation, logistics, operations and maintenance.

A piece of PGE's decarbonization strategy

These battery storage additions, procured from PGE's 2021 Request for Proposal, are just one example of the kinds of non-emitting energy resources PGE is utilizing to advance decarbonization and bolster resource adequacy – a strategy outlined in the utility's recent Clean Energy Plan & Integrated Resource Plan.

Earlier this year, PGE completed the Faraday Repower & Resiliency Project, a multi-year modernization effort to improve the efficiency, reliability and operational safety of a historic hydropower plant. Additionally, Pachwáywit Fields, Oregon's largest solar farm at 162 MW, began commercial operations this month, supported by large customers and municipalities enrolled in PGE's Green Future Impact program. PGE purchases the output from Pachwáywit Fields, which is owned and operated by AVANGRID, through a Power Purchase Agreement.

About Portland General Electric Company

Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is a fully integrated energy company that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to over 900,000 customers in 51 cities across the state of Oregon. For more than 130 years, Portland General Electric (PGE) has powered the advancement of society, delivering safe, affordable, reliable and increasingly clean energy. To deliver on its strategy and meet state targets, PGE and its approximately 3,000 employees committed to partnering with stakeholders to achieve at least an 80% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from power served to customers by 2030 and 100% reduction by 2040. PGE customers set the standard for prioritizing clean energy with the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the country. Additionally, for the fifth year in a row, PGE was recognized by the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index which highlights companies committed to creating a more equal and inclusive workplace. As a reflection of the company's commitment to the community it serves, in 2022, PGE employees, retirees and the PGE Foundation donated nearly $5.5 million and volunteered more than 18,000 hours with more than 400 nonprofits across Oregon. For more information visit www.PortlandGeneral.com/news .

About Eolian, L.P.

Eolian, L.P. (Eolian) owns and operates a growing portfolio of energy storage projects and develops and invests in renewable energy and clean molecule projects across the U.S. For nearly 20 years, Eolian's founding management has worked together to build the assets at the core of the company, creating unique and proprietary structures that have directly funded the development of more than 21 GW of successfully operating energy storage, solar, and wind generating capacity across the country. Eolian is owned by its employees and funds managed by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a global, independent infrastructure investor. Read more at www.eolianenergy.com.

For more information contact:

PGE Communications Team

503-464-2067

pgecommunications@pgn.com

Source: Portland General Company

Portland General Electric Logo (PRNewsfoto/Portland General Electric)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Portland General Company