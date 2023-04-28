Explore the genius of Salvador Dali: Top art exhibition kicks off in Guiyang

BEIJING, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

The art exhibition is a special activity of the 2023 China-Spain Year of Culture and Tourism campaign. [Photo provided to eguizhou.gov.cn] (PRNewswire)

The art exhibition "A Universal Genius: Salvador Dali" opened at the Guiyang International Fashion Center in Guiyang, capital of Southwest China's Guizhou province, on April 27. It will last until Aug 31.

This is the first activity launched by Spain in China to celebrate the 2023 China-Spain Year of Culture and Tourism campaign, as this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Spain.

Salvador Dali is regarded as one of the greatest surrealist artists of the 20th century. He is known for his unique and abundant imagination, as well as his bizarre and strange imagery.

Whether as a painter, graphic designer, illustrator, sculptor, playwright, or writer, Dali had always been able to create a new artistic path. He is a benchmark figure in the modern art world.

"This exhibition brings together some of the most famous works of this Spanish surrealist master," said Spanish Ambassador to China, Rafael Dezcallar Mazarredo, at the exhibition's opening ceremony. He hopes that many people in Guiyang will appreciate this exhibition, and that people can make interesting discoveries while visiting.

He also hopes that the exhibition will inspire people's interest in Spain and that it will encourage them to travel to the country.

Sun Chengyi, vice-chairman of the Guizhou Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, stated that this is an international top-level art exhibition. This visual cultural event will open a new chapter in cultural exchange between Guizhou and Spain.

"We sincerely thank the beautiful city of Guiyang for choosing us," said Juan Manuel Sevillano, CEO of the Gala-Salvador Dali Foundation. "Guiyang is a city with a bright future that is full of vitality. Guiyang is a Chinese city that lives up to high expectations, much like Dali, who was a genius whose creations were ahead of his time."

It is the first time that the exhibition has been held in Guizhou, and the third time it has been held in China after the Beijing exhibition in 2000 and the Shanghai exhibition in 2015.

This exhibition has the largest number of Dali's original works, as well as the longest run time of any Dali exhibition ever organized in China. The exhibition includes eight exhibition areas that feature 121 original works by Dali, three replicas, six installation art pieces, and two films about Dali.

