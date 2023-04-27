INDIO, Calif., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MyyShop, the cross-border social commerce platform launched by DHGATE Group in 2020, has announced the launch of a cross-over fashion collection with Joey Reed and Gabriel Reed, prominent TikTok creators with millions of followers, featuring the latest street fashion trends and unique style. To celebrate the launch, MyyShop, Joey Reed and Gabriel Reed teamed up to shoot a new lookbook at Coachella, the renowned music festival held annually in Indio, California.

Launched in 2020, MyyShop is a vital component of DHGATE Group's localization strategy, with a vision of a world where creators can effortlessly transform their passion and influence into thriving businesses, with MyyShop providing the tools and resources they need to succeed. MyyShop's strength lies in DHgate's supply chain expertise, which allows it to provide a comprehensive solution for creators at every stage of their business journey. As creators grow, MyyShop manages to support them in launching their own unique brands and collections, leveraging DHgate's supply chain offerings to make the process seamless and efficient.

MyyShop Collaborates with Million-Follower Creators at Coachella to Redefine Cross-Border Social Commerce (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to collaborate with these influential content creators to showcase the power of social commerce and the potential of cross-border e-commerce. At MyyShop, we strive to empower creators of all sizes and backgrounds to monetize their social impact and reach a global audience. By leveraging DHgate's high-quality global supply chain and years of cross-border e-commerce experience, we are creating a new paradigm for cross-border selling and paving the way for the future of social commerce," said Diane Wang, founder, chairperson, and CEO of DHGATE Group.

In 2023, MyyShop launched the Million-Follower Movement campaign dedicated to helping content creators monetize their social impact effortlessly. In February, Joey Reed and Gabriel Reed learned about MyyShop and its powerful global supply chain. Soon after, in April, with the help of MyyShop, they launched their first clothing series under their own brand, which was made available for fans to purchase. With the power of millions of followers, orders have increased since the products went live on their MyyShop shop. At the recently concluded Coachella music festival, they garnered renewed attention by sporting custom-designed clothing, resulting in a surge of sales for their personal brand.

In addition to catering to content creators with millions of followers, MyyShop also addresses the pain points of nano-creators. Leveraging 19 years of cross-border big data experience and AI-powered product selection tools, MyyShop accurately matches the best creators with products offered by platform merchants. MyyShop Academy offers relevant training courses for small and micro-influencers, including E-commerce Business School, to help them gain the necessary e-commerce skills and develop their online success. As Diane explains, "Celebrating the power of content creators is at the core of MyyShop's mission. By empowering creators with the resources and support they need to develop their own personal brands, we hope to foster a more collaborative and inclusive social commerce ecosystem."

MyyShop is revolutionizing cross-border e-commerce by partnering with top online creators to promote its high-quality supply chain to a global audience. The Million-Follower Movement campaign is a testament to the company's commitment to empowering content creators and providing the resources they need to monetize their social impact easily.

About MyyShop

MyyShop is a pioneering social commerce platform launched by DHGATE Group that allows effortless selling on social media. MyyShop aims to provide content creators with online store creation tools, as well as AI-powered, tailored product recommendations that their audience won't be able to resist, allow them to sell with confidence knowing the products are in demand and backed by a world-leading supply chain that delivers to increase earnings quickly. For more information, please visit MyyShop.com and follow @MyyShopOfficial

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China. Through our global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, we reach millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2022, DHgate served more than 59.6 million registered buyers from 225 countries and regions by connecting them to over 2.54 million sellers in China and other countries, with over 34 million live listings on the platform annually. For more information, please visit dhgate.com and follow @DHgate.com

