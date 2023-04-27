IGT PlaySports Technology Powers Retail Sports Betting at Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel

Iowa sportsbook joins more than 80 gaming venues across North America that are powered by IGT PlaySports™ technology

LONDON, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its award-winning PlaySports technology and skilled trading advisory services team are powering retail sports betting at Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel in Tama, Iowa. Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel guests may now place a range of bets at the property's walk-up betting window or via the sportsbook's self-service PlaySports QuickBet Kiosks.

"With the support of the IGT PlaySports team and technology, Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel created a magnificent sportsbook that delivers incremental value to our guests and added excitement and visitation to our property," said Scott Sirois Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel General Manager. "IGT has proven its skill and versatility in helping tribal casino across the U.S. build high-performing sportsbooks and we are confident that IGT will aid us in maximizing this opportunity. Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel went with an industry leader that would deliver a turnkey solution to expedite, with confidence, the entire implementation, and that is what we received."

"It's great to see Meskwaki Bingo Hotel Casino engaging new players and reaping the many benefits of an IGT-powered retail sportsbook," said Joe Asher, IGT President of Sports Betting. "The scalability of IGT's PlaySports solution will enable Meskwaki to evolve its offering in line with player demand and market opportunity, while continuing to provide localized offers, pricing and promotions."

IGT is powering sports betting at more than 80 gaming venues across the U.S. For more information visit igt.com/playsports or follow us on LinkedIn.

