Thrive Causemetics introduces its first ever sibling brand: Bigger Than Beauty™ Skincare

Thrive Causemetics introduces its first ever sibling brand: Bigger Than Beauty™ Skincare

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From the brand that brought you iconic clean beauty, award-winning technology and America's favorite tubing mascara, comes a new skincare brand offering dermatologist-tested, proven formulas that deliver powerful ingredients and transformative results. Bigger Than Beauty™ Skincare was created by the performance-focused minds and giving hearts behind Thrive Causemetics.

Bigger Than Beauty Skincare (PRNewswire)

Thrive Causemetics launches Bigger Than Beauty Skincare

Fueled by innovative, purposeful, trailblazing technology that blends nourishing naturals and powerful ingredients, Bigger Than Beauty™ Skincare products are formulated to be highly active — not reactive. These conscientious, vegan formulas form effective regimens that address specific skin concerns and universal skincare goals.

"It has always been a dream of mine to create a standalone, universal skincare line that is truly inclusive of everyone," says Founder and CEO Karissa Bodnar. "Bigger Than Beauty™ represents why I started Thrive Causemetics initially – to make every person feel confident and empowered and that is my hope for everyone using Bigger Than Beauty products.

We listened to our beloved communities' feedback, online and in our DMs, and made impactful changes they requested to create an improved line. I'm proud to say Bigger Than Beauty skincare products now come in more sustainable packaging, and we removed certain ingredients and added additional powerhouse ingredients & nourishing naturals to make the products more effective."

Dermatologist Dr. Daniel Levy says, "Bigger Than Beauty Skincare is packed with proven, innovative formulas that deliver powerful ingredients and transformative results. I recommend this to my clients because the formulas are designed to enhance and prolong in-office services. I love this line because it gives anyone the power to customize their own professional-grade routine at home and see real results efficiently."

Ten Products created for every skin type and skin concern:

Bright Balance™ Hydrating Gel Cleanser: Removes waterproof makeup and sunscreen, leaving skin hydrated, bright, and balanced. Fueled by Active Clarifying Complex™ to gently remove impurities, excess oil, and other pollutants. $32

Moisture Flash™ Conditioning Toner Mist: Instant hydration, brightening, and powerful antioxidants in a flash. This next-generation toner mist, powered by Pore-Minimizing Radiance Complex™, locks in hydration and soothes to reveal softer, smoother skin fully prepped for your skincare routine. $36

Liquid Brilliance™ Super Serum: Instantly brightens skin and improves the appearance of tone and texture with ferulic acid, niacinamide, and sodium PCA for a visibly healthier-looking, glowing complexion. $59

Defying Gravity™ Lightweight Moisturizer: Reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while delivering long-lasting, skin-plumping hydration. Packed with four types of hyaluronic acid, Ceramide Line-Smoothing Complex™, and Super 7-Peptide Firming Blend™ to hydrate and restore bounce. $49

Defying Gravity™ Deep Hydration Moisturizer: A rapidly absorbing, antioxidant-rich gel-cream moisturizer that locks in a boost of hydration to smooth the appearance of fine lines and tone while improving the appearance of elasticity. $49

Defying Gravity™ Eye Lifting Cream: Delivers line-smoothing and plumping hydration powered by Liquid Line Filler Technology™ to instantly lift, soften, and brighten the look of skin around the delicate eye area and improve the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and puffiness. $46

Overnight Sensation™ Gentle Retexturizing Solution: This transformative exfoliating serum gently resurfaces, brightens, and smooths. Powered by a potent 10% AHA + BHA blend and supported by vegan squalane to visibly improve the look of uneven texture, pores, dark spots, and fine lines without dryness or irritation. $59

Pout Hero™ Liquid Balm Lip Treatment: Powered by Lip Filler Technology™ and effective botanical extracts, this nourishing and soothing advanced liquid lip treatment coats lips in long-lasting, cushiony moisture to reveal exceptionally softer, healthier-looking lips. $24

Pout Hero™ Exfoliating Lip Scrub: Instantly reveals softer, smoother lips with just one use thanks to our proprietary chemical and physical micro-exfoliant blend that gently buffs, hydrates, and plumps for fuller-looking lips. $26

Sunproof™ Nourishing Lip Balm SPF 24: Our ultra-moisturizing lip balm locks in UVA + UVB protection and long-lasting hydration with a smooth, velvety finish. $18

Several of Bigger Than Beauty™ Skincare products have been fan favorites since long before Thrive Causemetics launched a separate skincare brand — and now they're updated and improved to be even more efficacious formulations bottled in packaging with 40% reduction in plastic.

Giving has been at the heart of Thrive Causemetics™ since our founding in 2015. That's why every purchase on thrivecausemetics.com, including Bigger Than Beauty™ Skincare, will continue to fuel our Giving Mission which allows us to continue to support our network of over 500 Giving Partners. We will continue to stand by our promise that for every product purchased, we donate to help communities thrive.

We're also shaping a path to sustainability by crafting a more approachable, less complicated skincare routine in more environmentally respectful packaging.

Bigger Than Beauty™ Skincare is available exclusively on https://thrivecausemetics.com/pages/bigger-than-beauty-skincare

Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Thrive Causemetics