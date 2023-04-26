GoPro's 5th Million Dollar Challenge Breaks Records, Awards $1 Million to HERO11 Black + Mini Camera Customers Globally

55 Creators Were Selected Out of 42,446 Video Clip Submissions From 126 Countries, a 66% Increase in Submissions Year-Over-Year

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) announced the release of its fifth Million Dollar Challenge. The 100% user-generated highlight reel features video captured exclusively on the newest flagship HERO11 Black and HERO11 Black Mini cameras. Ultimately, 55 creators representing 21 countries made the cut receiving $18,181.81 for their submission.

The three-minute, HERO11-customer-stoke video celebrates the joy that comes from capturing and sharing unique experiences with a GoPro. This year's Million Dollar Challenge generated a record 42,446 total video clip submissions, representing a 66% increase in submissions year-over-year.

"The HERO11 Black and Mini Million Dollar Challenge video celebrates the creativity of our inspired customers," said GoPro Founder and CEO, Nicholas Woodman. "Congratulations to this year's creators—your videos inspire millions of people around the world to pursue their own interests and passions."

GoPro has awarded $5 million dollars to Million Dollar Challenge award recipients over the past five years using a simple call to action: Use the latest flagship camera to capture something inspiring and submit your raw video clip to GoPro Awards via the GoPro Quik app or GoPro.com/Awards. The HERO11 Black + Mini contest window ran for just under 10 weeks from Jan. 26 through April 2.

Award recipients learned if they made the cut by watching the global premiere on April 26 at 6AM PT/9AM ET. If their video clip was featured, they then knew they'd earned their place in GoPro history and $18,181.81 of the $1 million prize.

For a complete list of GoPro Million Dollar Challenge award recipients, visit GoPro's blog, The Current. Visit GoPro.com to learn more about HERO11 Black and HERO11 Black Mini.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)

Founded in 2002, GoPro helps the world to capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

For more information, visit GoPro.com. Open roles can be found on our careers page. Members of the press can access official logos and imagery on our press portal. GoPro customers can submit their photos and videos to GoPro Awards for an opportunity to be featured on GoPro's social channels and receive gear and cash awards. Connect with GoPro on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and GoPro's blog, The Current.

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

