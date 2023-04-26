Endo Announces Agreement with Slayback Pharma to Distribute Prevduo™ (neostigmine methylsulfate and glycopyrrolate injection), the First and Only FDA-Approved Neostigmine-Glycopyrrolate Combination Product in the U.S.

DUBLIN, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (OTC: ENDPQ) announced today that its subsidiaries Endo Ventures Limited and Par Pharmaceutical, Inc. (collectively "Endo") have executed an agreement with Slayback Pharma LLC to distribute Slayback's Prevduo™ (neostigmine methylsulfate and glycopyrrolate injection) pre-filled syringe on an exclusive basis in the U.S. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Prevduo™ in February 2023 for the reversal of the effects of nondepolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents (NMBA) after surgery, while decreasing the peripheral muscarinic effects (e.g., bradycardia and excessive secretions) associated with cholinesterase inhibition following NMBA reversal administration.

Endo will commercialize Prevduo™ through its Par Sterile Products business and expects to launch the product in June 2023.

When launched, Prevduo™ will be the first and only FDA-approved neostigmine–glycopyrrolate combination product in the U.S. Both neostigmine methylsulfate and glycopyrrolate have been approved in the U.S. as single, active ingredient drug products. Neostigmine is always administered in conjunction with glycopyrrolate, and currently, its administration requires two syringes.

"Prevduo™ further strengthens our commitment to supporting healthcare providers and their patients through ready-to-use products that streamline operations," said Scott Sims, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Injectable Solutions & Generics at Endo. "We're proud to partner with Slayback to bring this critical care product to market and help hospitals deliver quality patient care."

"Following the development and FDA approval of Prevduo™, we're pleased to partner with Endo and tap into Endo's proven capabilities in commercializing injectable solutions, including ready-to-use products," said Ajay Singh, Founder and CEO of Slayback Pharma.

Ready-to-use, or RTU, products streamline operations for hospitals by eliminating the need to prepare or transfer the product before patient administration. This may reduce waste and costs, optimize convenience and workflow and reduce the chance for preparation error—all of which support quality patient care.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS

PREVDUO™ is contraindicated in patients with:

Known hypersensitivity to neostigmine methylsulfate (known hypersensitivity reactions have included urticaria, angioedema, erythema multiforme, generalized rash, facial swelling, peripheral edema, pyrexia, flushing, hypotension, bronchospasm, bradycardia and anaphylaxis) and glycopyrrolate or any inactive ingredients.

Peritonitis or mechanical obstruction of the intestinal or urinary tract.

Glaucoma; obstructive uropathy (for example, bladder neck obstruction due to prostatic hypertrophy); obstructive disease of the gastrointestinal tract (as in achalasia, pyloroduodenal stenosis, etc.); paralytic ileus, intestinal atony of the elderly or debilitated patient; unstable cardiovascular status in acute hemorrhage; severe ulcerative colitis; toxic megacolon complicating ulcerative colitis; myasthenia gravis.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Bradycardia: Neostigmine, a component of PREVDUO™, is associated with bradycardia. Consideration should be given to administration of glycopyrrolate prior to neostigmine (i.e., as separate products) in patients with bradycardia or in patients in whom bradycardia, a known risk of neostigmine methysulfate, may cause hemodynamic instability.

Serious Adverse Reactions in Patients with Certain Coexisting Conditions: PREVDUO™ should be used with caution in patients with coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure, cardiac arrhythmias, recent acute coronary syndrome, hypertension, myasthenia gravis and hyperthyroidism. Because of the known pharmacology of neostigmine methylsulfate as an acetylcholinesterase inhibitor, cardiovascular effects such as bradycardia, hypotension or dysrhythmia would be anticipated. In patients with acute cardiovascular conditions such as coronary artery disease, cardiac arrhythmias or recent acute coronary syndrome, the risk of blood pressure and heart rate complications may be increased. Risk of these complications may also be increased in patients with myasthenia gravis.

Hypersensitivity: Because of the possibility of hypersensitivity, medications to treat anaphylaxis should be readily available.

Neuromuscular Dysfunction: Large doses of PREVDUO™ administered when neuromuscular blockade is minimal can produce neuromuscular dysfunction. The dose of PREVDUO™ should be reduced if recovery from neuromuscular blockade is nearly complete.

Cholinergic Crisis: It is important to differentiate between myasthenic crisis and cholinergic crisis caused by overdosage of neostigmine. Both conditions result in extreme muscle weakness but require radically different treatment.

Precipitation of Acute Glaucoma: Glycopyrrolate, a component of PREVDUO™, is contraindicated in patients with glaucoma because it may cause mydriasis and increase intraocular pressure. Advise patients with glaucoma to promptly seek medical care in the event that they experience symptoms of acute angle closure glaucoma (pain and reddening of the eyes, accompanied by dilated pupils).

Drowsiness and Blurred Vision: Glycopyrrolate, a component of PREVDUO™, may cause drowsiness or blurred vision. Warn patients not to participate in activities requiring mental alertness, such as operate a motor vehicle or other machinery or perform hazardous work until these issues resolve.

Heat Prostration: Glycopyrrolate, a component of PREVDUO™, may cause heat prostration (due to decreased sweating) in presence of fever, high environmental temperature, and/or during physical exercise, particularly in children and the elderly. Advise patients to avoid exertion and high environmental temperature after receiving PREVDUO™.

Intestinal Obstruction: Diarrhea may be an early symptom of incomplete intestinal obstruction, especially in patients with ileostomy or colostomy. In this instance treatment with Glycopyrrolate, a component of PREVDUO™, is inappropriate and possibly harmful. Avoid use in patients with these conditions.

Tachycardia: Investigate any tachycardia before giving Glycopyrrolate, a component of PREVDUO™ because an increase in the heart rate may occur. Use with caution in patients with coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure, cardiac arrhythmias, hypertension, or hyperthyroidism.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

Most common adverse reactions to neostigmine during treatment: bradycardia, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision and photophobia.

Most common adverse reactions to glycopyrrolate are related to anticholinergic pharmacology and may include xerostomia (dry mouth); urinary hesitancy and retention; blurred vision and photophobia due to mydriasis (dilation of the pupil); cycloplegia; increased ocular tension; tachycardia; bradycardia; palpitation; and decreased sweating.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Neostigmine Methylsulfate: The pharmacokinetic interaction between neostigmine methylsulfate and other drugs has not been studied. Neostigmine methylsulfate is metabolized by microsomal enzymes in the liver. Use with caution when using neostigmine methylsulfate with other drugs which may alter the activity of metabolizing enzymes or transporters.

Glycopyrrolate: The concurrent use of glycopyrrolate with other anticholinergics or medications with anticholinergic activity, such as phenothiazines, antiparkinson drugs, or tricyclic antidepressants, may intensify the antimuscarinic effects and may result in an increase in anticholinergic side effects.

INDICATION AND USAGE

PREVDUO™, a fixed dose combination of cholinesterase inhibitor and antimuscarinic agent, is indicated in patients age two years and above for the reversal of the effects of nondepolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents (NMBA) after surgery, while decreasing the peripheral muscarinic effects (e.g., bradycardia and excessive secretions) associated with cholinesterase inhibition following NMBA reversal administration.

About Endo

Endo (OTC: ENDPQ) is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life through the delivery of quality, life-enhancing therapies. Our decades of proven success come from passionate team members around the globe collaborating to bring treatments forward. Together, we boldly transform insights into treatments benefiting those who need them, when they need them. Learn more at www.endo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Slayback Pharma LLC

Slayback is a New-Jersey based pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of complex generic and specialty pharmaceutical products.

