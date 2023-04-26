400 partners gather at JETOUR AUTO 2023 International Annual Conference to discuss outbound acceleration of Chinese automobile brands

WUHU, China, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 18-22, 2023, JETOUR AUTO held its first International Business Annual Conference for its global dealers, involving Shanghai, Wuhu and Wuzhen. It invited more than 400 dealers and other partners from over 40 markets worldwide, as well as guests from Chinese and overseas media, to witness the JETOUR AUTO' s Future Strategy Release.

JETOUR speed - new force for Chinese automobile to go global

In 2022, China has exported 3 million vehicles, being the world's second largest automobile exporter beyond Germany. In this background, innovating through changes and surviving through speed, JETOUR AUTO, a 5-year-old brand, has become one of the fastest growing brands in the Chinese automotive industry, and has created many industry miracles in China.

According to public information, "Yin Tongyue, Chairman & CEO of Chery Holding Group, said in the public media that, JETOUR is to become the 'dual mainstream' brands of Chery Group in the future and the 'dual pioneers' of Chery Group's exports." Just like German, Korean and other mainstream automotive brands in the current international market, their sub-brand strategies aim to expand their market shares to different markets.

Strategic deployment - ushering in a new era

At JETOUR AUTO 2023 International Business Annual Conference, Yin Tongyue, Chairman & CEO of Chery Holding Group, pointed out that Chery Group has ranked first in export among China's overseas brands for more than 20 consecutive years . Although JETOUR Auto is a "new force" for Chery Group to go global, its development is fast. Chery Group will fully support the innovative development of JETOUR brand from product development and other dimensions, with 26 years of technology accumulation and overseas experience.

Dai Lihong, Executive Vice President of JETOUR Auto, President of JETOUR Auto R&D Institute, said, "JETOUR deeply cultivates travel+, with four series supporting global sales of one million vehicles in 2025 (including sales in the Chinese market): the X series positioning young technology/urban SUV, the T series positioning urban hardcore/off-road ORV, the P series positioning new energy high-end pickup truck, and the exclusive international series specifically designed for overseas users.

Ke Chuandeng, Vice President of JETOUR AUTO, mentioned that JETOUR has formulated an ambitious 6060 strategy. In 2027, JETOUR's international market development will cover the left and right steering markets, as well as the two tracks of new energy and traditional energy, cover 60 core markets, build 8 overseas factories, and reach an annual sales scale of 600,000 vehicles.

Jack Chen, Assistant President of JETOUR Auto, President of JETOUR International,said that "due to four-year accumulation, global market layout and three major marketing platforms, 2023 will be a booming year of JETOUR's overseas market, and the sales target for overseas market in 2023 is to maintain 150,000 vehicles and sprint for 200,000 vehicles".

At the JETOUR Global Key Dealers Roundtable Forum, management of Chery Holding Group and JETOUR AUTO conducted in-depth discussions and exchanges with the dealers on brand image building, product adaptability development, marketing innovation, user operation and services, spare parts satisfaction rate, and other aspects in overseas core markets. Zhang Guozhong, Executive Vice President of Chery Automobile Co. Ltd, and Li Xueyong, Vice President of Chery Automobile Co. Ltd, President of JETOUR Auto, emphasized that JETOUR will provide more accurate services to users based on the "travel+" strategy, and continuously iterate JETOUR AUTO products with the user-centered concept. In addition, JETOUR will increase their support for overseas markets and dealer partners, practicing the "travel+" strategy together with overseas dealer partners, and creating greater value for users.

New product experience - global dealers CALL for it

During the Annual Conference, JETOUR invited dealer partners to visit the Group's super factory and the four top-level laboratories in Asia, and also arranged for test ride and test drive. Not only does it demonstrate JETOUR AUTO's determination to go global, but it also demonstrates JETOUR AUTO's strength and the "Chinese strength" behind it.

Performance award - sharing rich fruits

At the Annual Conference, JETOUR AUTO also held a grand "Global Dealer Commendation Conference" to present awards to the dealers who have made outstanding contributions to the globalization process of JETOUR AUTO; and signed cooperation agreements with potential dealers from multiple countries to work together with global partners for a new future, a new journey, and a new chapter.

Together to win - accelerating development of JETOUR

In the face of the ever-changing international automotive market, JETOUR AUTO has maintained strategic focus, demonstrated accumulated resilience, and burst into high and upward vitality. We firmly believe that, in the future, JETOUR AUTO and its global dealer partners will, with a breakthrough and decisive attitude, gather together to win, and advance together to develop!

