Summer's Eve® Expands Spa Collection with New Pampering Products

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Self-care shouldn't be stressful or time-consuming. Instead, it should be an easy, indulgent part of your daily regimen you can look forward to. In fact, 55 percent of women seek relaxation and stress-reducing benefits from their body-cleansing routines.* Intimate care leader, Summer's Eve®, is making self-care easier than ever with a Spa collection that delivers a serene, luxurious experience to any daily wellness and beauty routine. This month, the brand is launching two new products to add to its popular Spa Daily Intimate Beauty™ Collection – the Spa Renewing Wash and Spa Calming Cleansing Cloths, which combine daily cleanliness with elevated self-care!

Spa Calming Luxurious Wash, Spa Calming Cleansing Cloths and Spa Renewing Wash (PRNewswire)

As leaders in the industry, Summer's Eve® continues to develop products for women that not only fit easily into their lives but help them feel like they are indulging in a luxurious, pampering experience. The Summer's Eve Daily Intimate Beauty™ Collection now includes a Spa Calming Luxurious Wash infused with chamomile fragrance and a new Spa Renewing Wash with jasmine fragrance. Both wash fragrances are blended with essential oils and leave intimate skin feeling soft, refreshed and hydrated. As a simple step to add to any shower or bath routine, the silky Spa washes melt into a rich, creamy lather to gently cleanse the external vaginal area. The new Spa Renewing Wash is showcased in luxe gold packaging, making it easy to find on-shelf and elevating intimate cleansing into a lavish experience. The indulgent fragrances infused within the washes relax the senses to help women unwind and feel pampered during their daily practices.

Whether you're at home or on-the-go, now you can experience the feeling of Daily Intimate Beauty™ with the new Spa Calming Cleansing Cloths. The plush, luxuriously quilted Spa Calming Cleansing Cloths are 100% plant-based** and are the brand's softest cloths yet. Designed to freshen the intimate area, the cleansing cloths are infused with a chamomile fragrance blended with essential oils to gently pamper, refresh and truly enhance any wellness regimen.

"As a leader in intimate care, we know that self-care is not only part of a routine, but it can alter how you feel inside and out," said Jeanne Collins, Vice President of Marketing at Prestige Consumer Healthcare. "To give consumers an easy avenue to practice daily self-care, we expanded the Spa Collection with new offerings for even more pampering moments at home or on-the-go."

The Summer's Eve® Spa Collection and the Summer's Eve® full suite of brand products are created for a woman's most intimate area. Every product is gynecologist tested, gentle enough to use every day and free from dyes and parabens. The line is now available in food, drug and mass retailers nationwide as well as on Amazon.

About Summer's Eve®

Summer's Eve® has focused on cleansing products just for women since 1972. As the trusted leader in intimate care, the brand is known for developing personal care products that are gynecologist and dermatologist-tested for safety and help women feel fresh every day. As the needs of women around the world change, Summer's Eve® is dedicated to evolving and offering a wide range of products that fit within a woman's life. Learn more at www.summerseve.com.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

The Company markets and distributes brand name over-the-counter products throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, and in certain other international markets. The Company's brands include Monistat® and Summer's Eve® women's health products, BC® and Goody's® pain relievers, Clear Eyes® eye care products, DenTek® specialty oral care products, Dramamine® motion sickness treatments, Chloraseptic® sore throat treatments, Compound W® wart treatments, Little Remedies® pediatric over-the-counter products, The Doctor's® NightGuard® dental protector, Efferdent® denture care products, Luden's® throat drops, Beano® gas prevention, Debrox® earwax remover, Gaviscon® antacid in Canada, and Hydralyte® rehydration products and the Fess® line of nasal and sinus care products in Australia. Visit the Company's website at www.prestigebrands.com.

*Mintel: US Soap, Bath and Shower Products Report 2023

** Plant-based refers only to the source of the cloth fibers and does not consider any processing of this material or include other product ingredients.

