LA ROCHE-POSAY RAISES SKIN CANCER AWARENESS WITH THEIR BIGGEST EVENT YET

Worldwide expert in sun protection kicks off Melanoma Awareness Month with free public skin cancer screenings at Hudson Yards on Sunday, April 30th and Monday, May 1st

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 9,500 Americans are diagnosed with skin cancer every day1. However, when detected early, the 5-year survival rate for melanoma is 99%2. La Roche-Posay, the worldwide expert in sun protection, is on a mission to raise awareness of sun safe behaviors to prevent skin cancer, including annual skin cancer screenings by a dermatologist.

On Sunday, April 30th and Monday, May 1st (Melanoma Monday,) La Roche-Posay, in partnership with Schweiger Dermatology Group, will launch a pop-up activation at Hudson Yards in New York City next to the Vessel to kick off Melanoma Awareness Month and spread their mission of sun safety to encourage life-saving behavioral change. Sign up here for a free skin cancer screening at Hudson Yards here.

For thirteen years, La Roche-Posay has led the fight against skin cancer with its annual public health awareness and educational campaign, SOS - Save Our Skin. SOS – Save Our Skin informs the public about the dangers of UV radiation, develops innovative broad-spectrum sunscreens suitable for all skin tones, types, ages, and shows how the public can easily incorporate sun protection into their daily routines including annual skin cancer screenings. Through the campaign, La Roche-Posay has provided 540,000 free skin screenings in thirty-five countries and has handed out hundreds of thousands of free sunscreen samples throughout various events.

The two-day, large-scale activation will allow thousands of people, who may not have access to a dermatologist, to receive a free and private skin check performed by a certified dermatology provider from Schweiger Dermatology Group. For every skin cancer screening conducted, La Roche-Posay will donate $5 to the American Cancer Society.

"When I started on La Roche-Posay in France 10 years ago, we had only just launched our Save Our Skin campaign to bring sun safety and skin cancer prevention awareness to people all around the world. In 2023, we are aiming to achieve 350,000 skin cancer screenings worldwide and are excited to host our biggest Save Our Skin campaign in the USA. I am proud to work on a brand that is committed to cancer support, including skin cancer prevention." - Penelope Giraud, General Manager, La Roche-Posay USA

"We are proud to partner with La Roche-Posay to help bring broader awareness to the importance of annual skin screenings. One in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime. Early detection is key in preventing skin cancer from spreading—in particular melanoma—the deadliest form of skin cancer. When detected early, melanoma has a 99% survival rate. I hope this event will inspire more people to make skin screenings a regular part of their healthcare routine." - Eric Schweiger, M.D., board-certified dermatologist, and founder of Schweiger Dermatology Group

Visitors can also receive a free VISIA Skin Analysis, dermatologist recommended and award-winning Anthelios product samples, educational sun safety materials, and more. The event will be open both days from 8am – 6pm. Sign up here.

ABOUT LA ROCHE-POSAY

Recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwide1, La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer life-changing dermatological skincare. La Roche-Posay offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to address various skin concerns and complement prescription treatments. At the center of the brand is the exclusive selenium-rich La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water, a core ingredient in its skincare formulas known for its soothing and antioxidant properties that is sourced from its Thermal Center in France, the first Dermatology Center in Europe. The products are developed using a strict safety and formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety with over 750+ studies and 25 years of extensive research, even on sensitive skin.

ABOUT SCHWEIGER DERMATOLOGY GROUP

Schweiger Dermatology Group is the largest group dermatology practice in the Northeast with over 90 offices and 300 healthcare providers. Schweiger Dermatology Group provides both medical and cosmetic dermatology services with over 1,000,000 patient visits annually. To learn more, visit schweigerderm.com.

