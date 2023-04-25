Greyhound to Hire 350 New Drivers Across the United States

The Opportunity Includes a $15k Sign-On Bonus

DALLAS, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move designed to provide jobs and meet the increase in budget-friendly travel, Greyhound, one of America's most iconic brands, is hiring an unprecedented 350 new drivers across the country. More drivers will bolster Greyhound's ability to provide convenient and affordable travel to communities across the United States. Atlanta, Chicago, New York, and Dallas are just a few of the places where new drivers are needed.

This is a great career opportunity for:

Experienced bus drivers who are looking to join an industry leader.

People who are considering a career-change and want a job that doesn't tie them down to an office.

Anyone who would enjoy a job that enables them to see the country.

As an industry leader with a brand name that is synonymous with American travel, Greyhound is looking for people who are intent on providing a comfortable, carefree ride for their passengers. Greyhound's drivers sit behind the wheel of modern buses equipped with onboard Wi-Fi, entertainment, and reclining leather seats that result in the miles flying by.

"This is the start of a great career. Drivers play such an important role in Greyhound's ever evolving story. It's their job to move people and make sure the public can travel wherever they choose within the United States," said Dana Hurt, Greyhound driver and trainer. "I'm a servant. I serve the public. I tell new drivers to think about their families and treat passengers the same way."

How to Apply for a Position as a Driver for Greyhound.

This is an immediate opportunity. Those interested in employment opportunities with Greyhound can visit DriveGreyhound.com, where applicants will be able to find, and apply for, any position. After filling out a quick 10-minute application, job seekers will receive a response as to whether they will be moving on to the interview process within 72 hours. As another incentive, drivers can qualify for signing bonuses in over a dozen locations.

