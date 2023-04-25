BCS365 Expands its Operations to the UK

ROCKLAND, Mass., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BCS365, a leading managed services provider founded in 2011 and based in Rockland, MA, United States, announced today that it has expanded its business operations to the United Kingdom, opening a physical office in London. With its headquarters in Rockland, MA and additional U.S. offices in California, Florida, Connecticut, and North Carolina, BCS365 has established itself as a premier provider of managed services across North America, and now Europe.

BCS365 has established itself as a premier provider of managed services across North America , and now Europe .

This expansion marks an exciting milestone for BCS365 as it continues to grow and expand its reach to meet the needs of clients across multiple industries including but not limited to life sciences, manufacturing and pharmaceuticals. The London office will serve as a hub for BCS365's operations in the UK, and the company is poised to bring its expertise in managed services to a new customer base.

"We are thrilled to expand our business operations to the United Kingdom and to bring our unique approach to managed services to a new client base," said Roy Abiyounes, CEO of BCS365. "We are excited to work with businesses in the UK and across Europe and help them achieve their unique goals with our comprehensive suite of services."

With this expansion, BCS365 is poised to provide world-class managed services across the UK and Europe, including IT support, cybersecurity, data management, cloud services and more.

About BCS365:

BCS365 is an information technology solutions provider offering end-to-end managed solutions for clients worldwide. At the leading edge of technology, they understand their clients' unique needs and provide customized solutions, along with 365/24/7 helpdesk support. They are rapidly growing and are proud of the positive impact they make for their clients of various industries.

For more information, please visit BCS365's website at bcs365.com.

View original content:

SOURCE BCS365