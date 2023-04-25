Audio Network Acquires Voodoo Tracks to Enhance Latin Music Genre Offering

The audio-visual giant is completing its first-ever acquisition of a music catalogue, raising the bar on high-quality, authentic music for media

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Audio Network, the industry-leading independent music company, has announced the acquisition of music catalogue Voodoo Tracks in a move that will greatly enhance its current catalogue and future commissioning across Latin music genres.

Voodoo Tracks albums will dramatically strengthen Audio Network's Latin Series Collection

The addition of over 90 albums, representing more than 30 genres that span Central America, South America, Mexico, and the Caribbean reinforces Audio Network's differentiated music strategy as an authentic global genre specialist.

"We're very excited to announce this partnership with Voodoo Tracks," said Robb Smith, CEO at Audio Network. "It's not just about acquiring an amazing music portfolio, but also creating a multi-year production partnership with founder-composers Juan Carlos Rodriguez and Elías Serpa that will add new Latin albums to the Audio Network catalogue on an ongoing basis."

As with all recordings produced for Audio Network, the focus remains on accurate cultural representation of the genres showcased, coupled with the highest production standards. The depth and breadth of Audio Network's catalogue is a direct reflection of its global production clients' audio-visual needs. The company prides itself on consistently fulfilling customer requests for high-quality, authentic music with a strong regional focus.

"With its passion for Latin American music and culture, Voodoo Tracks shares our aim to represent the global diversity of music, with the most talented writers, while recording and producing albums with world-class musicians in the finest recording studios," said Ali Johnson, Chief Creative Officer at Audio Network.

The Audio Network catalogue of over 200,000 tracks has been meticulously crafted and curated over its 22-year history. With the customer demand for Latin music resonating globally, the Voodoo Tracks acquisition deepens a focus on catalogue development within the high-demand regions of the USA and Latin American markets.

Alongside continued commissioning and recording of epic and hybrid orchestral music and a recent focus on key genres such as hip-hop, R&B, USA rock and indie, the acquired Voodoo Tracks albums will dramatically strengthen Audio Network's Latin Series Collection within the catalogue.

"I've always felt that Audio Network placed real value on crafting authentic Latin Music, which is why I first started partnering with them back in 2013," said Juan Carlos Rodriguez, Co-founder and CEO of Voodoo Tracks. "Over the years, I've produced 7 albums directly with Ali and the team. It was through this partnership and deep trust that we knew Audio Network was the right home for our full Voodoo Tracks catalogue."

"As Latin Music continues to grow in popularity, we're looking forward to expanding the reach of our music to media customers around the world," said Elías Serpa, Co-founder and Composer. "The increased exposure will allow us to highlight this amazing catalogue and roster of talent, while sharing the stories of the amazing cultures behind this music."

About Audio Network

Audio Network is a music company creating original, high-quality music for broadcasters, brands, creators and music fans everywhere. From Hollywood to YouTube, Coca-Cola to Vice, it has helped to tell some of the world's most iconic stories. With an expansive roster of 1,000+ renowned composers, respected singer-songwriters and known and emerging artists worldwide, the Audio Network catalogue spans every imaginable genre and mood.

About Voodoo Tracks

Voodoo Tracks is a production music library featuring authentic traditional and contemporary Latin Music for media. Founded in 2018 by composers Juan Carlos Rodriguez and Elías Serpa, they are Latin Grammy and BMI award-winning composers, songwriters, musicians, with over 30 years of combined experience working with NBC, Telemundo, PBS, El Rey Network, Netflix, Peacock, Univision, HULU, Nissan, Espolón.

