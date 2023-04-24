Polaris Announces First Shipment of All Electric RANGER XP Kinetic

Production of the RANGER XP Kinetic started earlier this month at Polaris' U.S. manufacturing facility in Huntsville, Alabama; First Shipments to Dealers Start this Week

MINNEAPOLIS, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII), the global leader in powersports and off-road innovation, today announced the first shipments of its all-new electric RANGER XP Kinetic vehicles are headed to dealers this week for customer pickup. Polaris manufactures its fully electric RANGER XP Kinetic off-road vehicles at the Company's more than 900,000-square-foot manufacturing facility located in Huntsville, Alabama. Polaris plans to take additional orders on the RANGER XP Kinetic this summer.

Production of the Polaris RANGER XP Kinetic started earlier this month at its manufacturing facility in Huntsville, Ala.

"Since announcing our electrification efforts and partnership with Zero Motorcycles, it has been major milestone moments like today's announcement that have motivated and driven our team to engineer and deliver category-redefining powersports vehicles," said Steve Menneto, president of Off Road, Polaris. "The RANGER XP Kinetic demonstrates the game-changing performance advantages that an electric powertrain can provide, and we look forward to getting these vehicles into the hands of our dealers and consumers across the country."

Featuring an all-electric powertrain, engineered for off-road use through Polaris' exclusive 10-year partnership with Zero Motorcycles®, the RANGER XP Kinetic sets a new benchmark for electric utility side-by-side vehicle performance and productivity, delivering uncompromised capability, unrivaled durability, and refined performance.

"We knew there would be interest for a performance-driven electric RANGER but selling out two hours after opening our initial order window for the XP Kinetic exceeded our expectations," said Josh Hermes, vice president, Electric Vehicles for Off Road, Polaris. "Customers who ordered an XP Kinetic are going to experience firsthand the benefits that electric offers, and we will provide even more people with the opportunity to own the industry's best-performing off-road utility vehicle when we take additional customer and dealer orders this summer."

RANGER XP Kinetic delivers uncompromised capability, unrivaled durability, and the refined performance of an all-electric powertrain.

The all-new RANGER XP Kinetic helps customers get more done by offering the most horsepower and torque ever found in a utility side-by-side. A class-leading 110 horsepower and 140 lb-ft of instant torque deliver maximum power and capability, including the ability to effortlessly tow up to 2,500lbs and haul an industry-best 1,250lbs. Its electric powertrain delivers smooth, precise control when operating at low speeds, so customers have full control while towing or backing up to a trailer, while the instantaneous torque also delivers quicker acceleration.

In addition to its unmatched performance, customers will appreciate the quiet electric powertrain for easy conversations with passengers, ability to work in the early morning or late evenings without waking neighbors, working around livestock, or stealthy trips to remote hunting spots. An electric powertrain also means fewer moving parts for lower maintenance costs. All 2023 RANGER XP Kinetic models are equipped with RIDE COMMAND+, which offers industry-first connected vehicle services, including remote vehicle location services, battery status monitoring, enhanced group ride tracking, and more.

More details on the RANGER XP Kinetic can be found by visiting Polaris.com.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

Polaris employees at the Huntsville, Ala., plant assembling a RANGER XP Kinetic.

