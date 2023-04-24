Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 of $33.7 million, or $0.26 per diluted share. This represents an increase of $5.4 million, or 19.1%, compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $28.3 million, or $0.22 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 were 9.11% and 0.97% compared to 7.17% and 0.80% for the same quarter last year.
The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on May 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of May 4, 2023. This is the 114th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of March 31, 2023, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 6.7%.
Louis J. Torchio, President and CEO, added, "The loan growth momentum during the prior year carried into the current quarter with loan growth of $171.8 million, or 1.6%, primarily in our commercial loan portfolios generated through our Corporate Finance group, and our newly launched Equipment Finance and Small Business teams. We are pleased to see this loan growth was funded primarily through the growth in our deposit base, which increased $72.6 million from the prior quarter. Although our yield on interest earning assets has continued to increase to 4.15%, our net interest margin began to tighten, declining by 10 basis points to 3.47%, due to the current interest rate environment and our funding needs. Asset quality metrics remain strong with nonperforming and classified assets dropping to $79.8 million and $208.6 million, respectively."
Mr. Torchio continued, "I am also pleased to report that we have been able to maintain our current deposit base and have not seen outsized deposit outflows due to the recent events in the banking industry. Our uninsured deposits, excluding intercompany accounts and collateralized public funds, continue to remain low at $1.6 billion, or 13.6% of our total deposit base. This low level of uninsured deposits also emphasizes the granularity and diversity of our deposit base with an overall average balance of approximately $16,000. Additionally, our funding availability at March 31, 2023 was approximately $3.6 billion while borrowed funds outstanding were $688.6 million. We are pleased with our current liquidity levels and deposit mix and believe they leave us well positioned for the year."
Net interest income increased by $21.8 million, or 24.1%, to $112.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, from $90.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. This increase in net interest income is a result of both the increase in market interest rates and the change in our interest-earning asset mix throughout 2022 and continuing in the first quarter of 2023. Cash in interest-earning deposits was redeployed into higher yielding loans, which, along with higher market interest rates, caused the yield on interest-earning asset to increase to 4.15% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 from 2.93% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Interest income on loans receivable increased $35.6 million, or 40.3%, due to an increase of $988.3 million, or 10.0%, in the average balance of loans in addition to an increase in the yield on loans to 4.63% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 from 3.63% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Partially offsetting this increase in interest income was an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 0.96% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 from 0.25% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. This increase was largely due to higher market interest rates causing an increase in both deposit and borrowing costs. The net effect of these changes in interest rates and average balances was an increase in the Company's net interest margin to 3.47% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 from 2.75% for the same quarter last year.
The provision for credit losses increased by $4.9 million, to $5.0 million for the current quarter ended March 31, 2023 from $115,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. This increase was primarily due to growth within our loan portfolio year over year, as well as forecasted economic deterioration reflected in our allowance for credit loss models. The Company continued to experience improvement in asset quality as classified loans decreased by $111.3 million, or 34.8%, to $208.6 million, or 1.88% of total loans, at March 31, 2023 from $319.9 million, or 3.15% of total loans, at March 31, 2022. Total delinquent loans also decreased to $73.4 million, or just 0.66% of loans receivable, at March 31, 2023 from $75.4 million, or 0.74% of gross loans, at March 31, 2022.
Noninterest income decreased by $1.8 million, or 6.9%, to $24.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, from $25.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in mortgage banking income of $941,000, or 64.2%, to $524,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 from $1.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. This decrease reflects the impact of less favorable pricing in the secondary market, due primarily to the volatile interest rate environment, as well as a decrease in mortgage volumes primarily due to higher market interest rates.
Noninterest expense increased by $7.1 million, or 8.8%, to $87.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 from $80.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. This increase primarily resulted from a $2.2 million, or 84.9%, increase in professional services to $4.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 from $2.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 due to the use of third-party consulting and staffing support. Also contributing to this variance was a $1.8 million increase in processing expenses to $14.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, from $12.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 due to the implementation of additional third party software programs. Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense increased $1.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 due to the severance and fixed asset charges related to the branch optimization and personnel reduction announced during the fourth quarter of 2022. Lastly, FDIC insurance premiums increased $1.1 million to $2.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 from $1.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 due to an increase in the deposit insurance assessment rate beginning in the first quarter of 2023.
The provision for income taxes increased by $2.7 million, or 35.4%, to $10.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 from $7.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 due primarily to an increase in income before taxes in the current year.
Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. As of March 31, 2023, Northwest operated 142 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.
Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including inflation and an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans; (8) changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio; and (9) the effect of any pandemic, including COVID-19, war or act of terrorism. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 96,497
139,365
1,161,006
Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,402,805, $1,431,728 and $1,542,170, respectively)
1,205,510
1,218,108
1,442,098
Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $750,345, $751,384 and $677,376, respectively)
866,022
881,249
737,730
Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities
2,168,029
2,238,722
3,340,834
Loans held-for-sale
7,006
9,913
19,272
Residential mortgage loans
3,499,078
3,488,686
3,102,617
Home equity loans
1,281,546
1,297,674
1,286,520
Consumer loans
2,232,133
2,168,655
1,895,981
Commercial real estate loans
2,826,485
2,823,555
2,959,893
Commercial loans
1,246,023
1,131,969
874,751
Total loans receivable
11,092,271
10,920,452
10,139,034
Allowance for credit losses
(121,257)
(118,036)
(99,295)
Loans receivable, net
10,971,014
10,802,416
10,039,739
FHLB stock, at cost
41,519
40,143
13,318
Accrued interest receivable
36,177
35,528
26,268
Real estate owned, net
524
413
929
Premises and equipment, net
140,301
145,909
149,970
Bank-owned life insurance
256,310
255,062
254,109
Goodwill
380,997
380,997
380,997
Other intangible assets, net
7,651
8,560
11,654
Other assets
191,294
205,574
193,365
Total assets
$ 14,193,816
14,113,324
14,411,183
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Liabilities
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$ 2,896,092
2,993,243
3,128,849
Interest-bearing demand deposits
2,541,503
2,686,431
2,891,622
Money market deposit accounts
2,328,050
2,457,569
2,680,613
Savings deposits
2,194,743
2,275,020
2,367,438
Time deposits
1,576,791
1,052,285
1,251,878
Total deposits
11,537,179
11,464,548
12,320,400
Borrowed funds
688,641
681,166
121,436
Subordinated debt
113,927
113,840
123,670
Junior subordinated debentures
129,379
129,314
129,119
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance
49,893
47,613
44,022
Accrued interest payable
2,236
3,231
563
Other liabilities
159,286
182,126
148,461
Total liabilities
12,680,541
12,621,838
12,887,671
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued
—
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 127,065,400, 127,028,848 and 126,686,373 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
1,271
1,270
1,267
Additional paid-in capital
1,020,855
1,019,647
1,012,308
Retained earnings
649,672
641,727
612,481
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(158,523)
(171,158)
(102,544)
Total shareholders' equity
1,513,275
1,491,486
1,523,512
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 14,193,816
14,113,324
14,411,183
Equity to assets
10.66 %
10.57 %
10.57 %
Tangible common equity to assets*
8.15 %
8.03 %
8.07 %
Book value per share
$ 11.91
11.74
12.03
Tangible book value per share*
$ 8.85
8.67
8.93
Closing market price per share
$ 12.03
13.98
13.51
Full time equivalent employees
2,066
2,160
2.268
Number of banking offices
150
150
170
*
Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Quarter ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Interest income:
Loans receivable
$ 123,745
117,137
106,943
95,574
88,174
Mortgage-backed securities
8,537
8,603
8,683
7,158
6,360
Taxable investment securities
845
840
838
715
677
Tax-free investment securities
700
701
709
683
674
FHLB stock dividends
690
419
148
82
81
Interest-earning deposits
423
153
1,295
1,684
467
Total interest income
134,940
127,853
118,616
105,896
96,433
Interest expense:
Deposits
11,238
3,871
3,157
3,341
3,751
Borrowed funds
11,238
6,938
2,710
2,290
2,059
Total interest expense
22,476
10,809
5,867
5,631
5,810
Net interest income
112,464
117,044
112,749
100,265
90,623
Provision for credit losses - loans
4,870
9,023
7,689
2,629
(1,481)
Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments (1)
126
1,876
3,585
3,396
1,596
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
107,468
106,145
101,475
94,240
90,508
Noninterest income:
Loss on sale of investments
—
(1)
(2)
(3)
(2)
Service charges and fees
13,189
14,125
14,323
13,673
13,067
Trust and other financial services income
6,449
6,642
6,650
7,461
7,012
Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net
108
51
290
291
(29)
Income from bank-owned life insurance
1,269
1,663
1,475
2,008
1,983
Mortgage banking income
524
477
766
2,157
1,465
Other operating income
2,430
4,901
3,301
4,861
2,244
Total noninterest income
23,969
27,858
26,803
30,448
25,740
Noninterest expense:
Compensation and employee benefits
46,604
46,658
46,711
48,073
46,917
Premises and occupancy costs
7,471
7,370
7,171
7,280
7,797
Office operations
3,010
3,544
3,229
3,162
3,383
Collections expense
387
563
322
403
520
Processing expenses
14,350
13,585
13,416
12,947
12,548
Marketing expenses
2,892
2,773
2,147
2,047
2,128
Federal deposit insurance premiums
2,223
1,319
1,200
1,130
1,129
Professional services
4,758
5,434
3,363
3,333
2,573
Amortization of intangible assets
909
932
1,047
1,115
1,183
Real estate owned expense
181
53
61
72
37
Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense
2,802
4,243
—
—
1,374
Other expenses
1,863
2,304
321
1,849
759
Total noninterest expense
87,450
88,778
78,988
81,411
80,348
Income before income taxes
43,987
45,225
49,290
43,277
35,900
Income tax expense
10,308
10,576
11,986
9,851
7,613
Net income
$ 33,679
34,649
37,304
33,426
28,287
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.27
0.27
0.29
0.26
0.22
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.26
0.27
0.29
0.26
0.22
Annualized return on average equity
9.11 %
9.38 %
9.84 %
8.90 %
7.17 %
Annualized return on average assets
0.97 %
0.98 %
1.05 %
0.94 %
0.80 %
Annualized return on tangible common equity *
12.15 %
12.48 %
13.84 %
12.16 %
10.14 %
Efficiency ratio (1) **
61.38 %
57.70 %
55.85 %
61.43 %
66.85 %
Annualized noninterest expense to average assets (1) **
2.40 %
2.37 %
2.20 %
2.26 %
2.19 %
(1)
Reclassified from other expenses for periods prior to March 31, 2023. Respective ratios updated for reclassification.
*
Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).
**
Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Net Income (Unaudited) *
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Quarter ended March 31,
2023
2022
Operating results (non-GAAP):
Net interest income
$ 112,464
90,623
Provision for credit losses
4,996
115
Noninterest income
23,969
25,740
Noninterest expense
84,648
78,974
Income taxes
11,093
7,998
Net operating income (non-GAAP)
$ 35,696
29,276
Diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$ 0.28
0.23
Average equity
$ 1,498,825
1,600,728
Average assets
14,121,496
14,423,574
Annualized return on average equity (non-GAAP)
9.66 %
7.42 %
Annualized return on average assets (non-GAAP)
1.03 %
0.82 %
Reconciliation of net operating income to net income:
Net operating income (non-GAAP)
$ 35,696
29,276
Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax:
Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense
(2,017)
(989)
Net income (GAAP)
$ 33,679
28,287
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$ 0.26
0.22
Annualized return on average equity (GAAP)
9.11 %
7.17 %
Annualized return on average assets (GAAP)
0.97 %
0.80 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments
Total shareholders' equity
1,513,275
1,523,512
Less: goodwill and intangible assets
388,648
392,651
Less: unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments, net of tax
83,287
43,455
Tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments
1,041,340
1,087,406
Total assets
14,193,816
14,411,183
Less: goodwill and intangible assets
388,648
392,651
Tangible assets
13,805,168
14,018,532
Tangible common equity to tangible assets, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments
7.54 %
7.76 %
*
The table summarizes the Company's results from operations on a GAAP basis and on an operating (non-GAAP) basis for the periods indicated. Operating results exclude merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense. The net tax effect was calculated using statutory tax rates of approximately 28.0%. The company believes this non-GAAP presentation provides a meaningful comparison of operational performance and facilitates a more effective evaluation and comparison of results to assess performance in relation to ongoing operations.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Deposits (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Generally, deposits in excess of $250,000 are not federally insured. The following table
As of March 31, 2023
Balance
Percent of
Number of
Uninsured deposits per the Call Report (1)
$ 2,917,743
25.29 %
4,950
Less intercompany deposit accounts
787,363
6.82 %
13
Less collateralized deposit accounts
564,787
4.90 %
275
Adjusted balance of uninsured deposits
$ 1,565,593
13.57 %
4,662
(1)
Uninsured deposits presented may be different from actual amounts due to titling of accounts.
Our largest uninsured depositor, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $34.0 million, or 0.29% of total deposits, as of March 31, 2023. Our top ten largest uninsured depositors, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $148.2 million, or 1.28% of total deposits, as of March 31, 2023. The average adjusted uninsured deposit account balance was $336,000 as of March 31, 2023.
The following table provides additional details over the Company's deposit portfolio:
As of March 31, 2023
Balance
Percent of
Number of
Personal noninterest bearing demand deposits
$ 1,428,232
12.38 %
291,561
Business noninterest bearing demand deposits
1,467,860
12.72 %
45,924
Personal interest-bearing demand deposits
1,627,546
14.11 %
60,459
Business interest-bearing demand deposits
913,957
7.92 %
8,451
Personal money market deposits
1,626,614
14.10 %
26,867
Business money market deposits
701,436
6.08 %
3,008
Savings deposits
2,194,743
19.02 %
216,358
Time deposits
1,576,791
13.67 %
61,779
Total deposits
$ 11,537,179
100.00 %
714,407
Our average deposit account balance as of March 31, 2023 was $16,000. The Company's insured cash sweep deposit balance was $161.6 million as of
March 31, 2023.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Marketable Securities (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2023
Marketable securities available-for-sale
Amortized cost
Gross unrealized
holding gains
Gross unrealized
holding losses
Fair value
Weighted average
Debt issued by the U.S. government and agencies:
Due after one year through five years
$ 20,000
—
(1,421)
18,579
3.60
Due after ten years
52,089
—
(9,653)
42,436
6.28
Debt issued by government sponsored enterprises:
Due after one year through five years
20,983
—
(2,680)
18,303
4.73
Due after five years through ten years
25,600
—
(3,623)
21,977
5.25
Municipal securities:
Due within one year
503
—
—
503
0.25
Due after one year through five years
990
27
(12)
1,005
2.59
Due after five years through ten years
38,384
1
(1,612)
36,773
4.72
Due after ten years
87,322
131
(11,059)
76,394
9.04
Corporate debt issues:
Due after five years through ten years
13,528
—
(958)
12,570
5.62
Residential mortgage-backed agency securities:
Fixed rate pass-through
221,361
49
(28,136)
193,274
6.02
Variable rate pass-through
8,287
4
(149)
8,142
4.24
Fixed rate agency CMOs
886,717
—
(137,663)
749,054
5.22
Variable rate agency CMOs
27,041
35
(576)
26,500
3.98
Total residential mortgage-backed agency securities
1,143,406
88
(166,524)
976,970
5.34
Total marketable securities available-for-sale
$ 1,402,805
247
(197,542)
1,205,510
5.55
Marketable securities held-to-maturity
Government sponsored
Due after one year through five years
$ 29,477
—
(3,131)
26,346
3.68
Due after five years through ten years
94,978
—
(15,560)
79,418
5.72
Residential mortgage-backed agency securities:
Fixed rate pass-through
$ 159,504
—
(22,260)
137,244
5.58
Variable rate pass-through
521
—
(7)
514
4.64
Fixed rate agency CMOs
581,013
—
(74,710)
506,303
6.76
Variable rate agency CMOs
529
—
(9)
520
6.16
Total residential mortgage-backed agency securities
741,567
—
(96,986)
644,581
6.51
Total marketable securities held-to-maturity
$ 866,022
—
(115,677)
750,345
6.32
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Borrowed Funds (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2023
Amount
Average rate
Term notes payable to the FHLB of Pittsburgh, due within one year
$ 403,000
5.17 %
Notes payable to the FHLB of Pittsburgh, due within one year
183,700
5.15 %
Total term notes payable to the FHLB
586,700
5.17 %
Collateralized borrowings, due within one year
83,290
1.16 %
Collateral received, due within one year
18,651
5.17 %
Subordinated debentures, net of issuance costs
113,927
4.28 %
Junior subordinated debentures
129,379
6.77 %
Total borrowed funds *
$ 931,947
4.92 %
*
As of March 31, 2023, the Company had $3.2 billion of additional borrowing capacity available with the FHLB of Pittsburgh, including a $250.0 million overnight line of credit, which had a $183.7 million drawn balance, as well as $305.0 million of borrowing capacity available with the Federal Reserve Bank and $105.0 million with two correspondent banks.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Analysis of Loan Portfolio by Loan Sector (Unaudited)
Commercial real estate loans outstanding
The following table provides the various loan sectors in our commercial real estate portfolio at March 31, 2023:
March 31, 2023
Property type
Percent of portfolio
5 or more unit dwelling
14.1 %
Nursing home
13.4 %
Retail building
11.9 %
Commercial office building - non-owner occupied
8.6 %
Residential acquisition & development - 1-4 family, townhouses and apartments
5.7 %
Manufacturing & industrial building
3.6 %
Commercial acquisition and development
3.6 %
Warehouse/storage building
3.5 %
Multi-use building - office and warehouse
3.5 %
Commercial office building - owner occupied
3.4 %
Hotel/motel
3.1 %
Single family dwelling
3.0 %
Other medical facility
2.7 %
Student housing
2.7 %
Multi-use building - commercial, retail and residential
2.6 %
2-4 family
2.4 %
Agricultural real estate
2.3 %
All other
9.9 %
Total
100.0 %
The following table provides our commercial real estate portfolio by state at March 31, 2023:
March 31, 2023
State
Percent of portfolio
New York
31.0 %
Pennsylvania
30.6 %
Ohio
19.4 %
Indiana
8.7 %
Virginia
2.3 %
All other
8.0 %
Total
100.0 %
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Asset Quality (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Nonaccrual loans current:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 1,423
1,496
2,186
1,970
1,884
Home equity loans
1,084
1,418
1,158
1,337
1,376
Consumer loans
911
836
833
976
1,148
Commercial real estate loans
50,045
53,303
56,193
60,537
79,810
Commercial loans
1,468
895
1,801
5,270
6,060
Total nonaccrual loans current
$ 54,931
57,948
62,171
70,090
90,278
Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 688
473
54
2
760
Home equity loans
18
180
316
172
195
Consumer loans
223
178
155
158
190
Commercial real estate loans
1,900
1,220
55
911
333
Commercial loans
341
145
237
358
4
Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days
$ 3,170
2,196
817
1,601
1,482
Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 919
31
32
199
830
Home equity loans
338
290
432
566
371
Consumer loans
340
341
382
226
280
Commercial real estate loans
1,355
473
848
630
—
Commercial loans
126
96
132
73
—
Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days
$ 3,078
1,231
1,826
1,694
1,481
Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,300
5,574
5,544
5,445
3,976
Home equity loans
2,190
2,257
1,779
2,081
2,968
Consumer loans
2,791
2,672
2,031
1,942
1,782
Commercial real estate loans
8,010
7,867
8,821
14,949
21,399
Commercial loans
1,139
1,491
638
583
795
Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more
$ 17,430
19,861
18,813
25,000
30,920
Total nonaccrual loans
$ 78,609
81,236
83,627
98,385
124,161
Total nonaccrual loans
$ 78,609
81,236
83,627
98,385
124,161
Loans 90 days past due and still accruing
652
744
357
379
420
Nonperforming loans
79,261
81,980
83,984
98,764
124,581
Real estate owned, net
524
413
450
1,205
929
Nonperforming assets
$ 79,785
82,393
84,434
99,969
125,510
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.71 %
0.75 %
0.78 %
0.95 %
1.23 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.56 %
0.58 %
0.61 %
0.71 %
0.87 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.09 %
1.08 %
1.02 %
0.94 %
0.98 %
Allowance for total loans excluding PPP loan balances
1.09 %
1.08 %
1.02 %
0.95 %
0.98 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
152.98 %
143.98 %
130.76 %
99.59 %
79.70 %
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
At March 31, 2023
Pass
Special
mention *
Substandard
**
Doubtful
Loss
Loans
receivable
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,499,135
—
6,330
—
—
3,505,465
Home equity loans
1,277,915
—
3,631
—
—
1,281,546
Consumer loans
2,227,379
—
4,754
—
—
2,232,133
Total Personal Banking
7,004,429
—
14,715
—
—
7,019,144
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,585,676
69,837
171,591
—
—
2,827,104
Commercial loans
1,217,344
6,381
22,298
—
—
1,246,023
Total Commercial Banking
3,803,020
76,218
193,889
—
—
4,073,127
Total loans
$ 10,807,449
76,218
208,604
—
—
11,092,271
At December 31, 2022
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,484,870
—
13,729
—
—
3,498,599
Home equity loans
1,292,146
—
5,528
—
—
1,297,674
Consumer loans
2,164,220
—
4,435
—
—
2,168,655
Total Personal Banking
6,941,236
—
23,692
—
—
6,964,928
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,579,809
55,076
188,670
—
—
2,823,555
Commercial loans
1,100,707
7,384
23,878
—
—
1,131,969
Total Commercial Banking
3,680,516
62,460
212,548
—
—
3,955,524
Total loans
$ 10,621,752
62,460
236,240
—
—
10,920,452
At September 30, 2022
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,388,168
—
13,730
—
—
3,401,898
Home equity loans
1,279,968
—
5,021
—
—
1,284,989
Consumer loans
2,112,478
—
3,760
—
—
2,116,238
Total Personal Banking
6,780,614
—
22,511
—
—
6,803,125
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,589,648
34,684
188,498
—
—
2,812,830
Commercial loans
1,094,830
4,004
26,736
—
—
1,125,570
Total Commercial Banking
3,684,478
38,688
215,234
—
—
3,938,400
Total loans
$ 10,465,092
38,688
237,745
—
—
10,741,525
At June 30, 2022
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,273,117
—
13,658
—
—
3,286,775
Home equity loans
1,275,124
—
5,368
—
—
1,280,492
Consumer loans
1,998,863
—
3,682
—
—
2,002,545
Total Personal Banking
6,547,104
—
22,708
—
—
6,569,812
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,600,207
51,540
224,429
—
—
2,876,176
Commercial loans
954,129
2,468
30,239
—
—
986,836
Total Commercial Banking
3,554,336
54,008
254,668
—
—
3,863,012
Total loans
$ 10,101,440
54,008
277,376
—
—
10,432,824
At March 31, 2022
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,108,366
—
13,523
—
—
3,121,889
Home equity loans
1,280,342
—
6,178
—
—
1,286,520
Consumer loans
1,892,162
—
3,819
—
—
1,895,981
Total Personal Banking
6,280,870
—
23,520
—
—
6,304,390
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,633,808
62,091
263,994
—
—
2,959,893
Commercial loans
839,125
3,277
32,349
—
—
874,751
Total Commercial Banking
3,472,933
65,368
296,343
—
—
3,834,644
Total loans
$ 9,753,803
65,368
319,863
—
—
10,139,034
*
Includes $7.4 million, $7.4 million, $4.5 million, $7.4 million, and $4.4 million of acquired loans at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022,
June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.
**
Includes $31.9 million, $39.1 million, $51.4 million, $59.3 million, and $71.9 million of acquired loans at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loan Delinquency (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
March 31,
*
December 31,
*
September 30,
*
June 30,
*
March 31,
*
(Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)
Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:
Residential mortgage loans
259
$ 26,992
0.8 %
304
$ 29,487
0.8 %
26
$ 1,052
— %
20
$ 785
— %
281
$ 24,057
0.8 %
Home equity loans
111
4,235
0.3 %
145
6,657
0.5 %
88
3,278
0.3 %
107
3,664
0.3 %
105
3,867
0.3 %
Consumer loans
587
6,930
0.3 %
737
9,435
0.4 %
549
6,546
0.3 %
563
6,898
0.3 %
523
6,043
0.3 %
Commercial real estate loans
23
4,834
0.2 %
29
4,008
0.1 %
13
1,332
— %
26
2,701
0.1 %
25
3,643
0.1 %
Commercial loans
46
4,253
0.3 %
51
2,648
0.2 %
48
2,582
0.2 %
24
1,486
0.2 %
16
1,268
0.1 %
Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days
1,026
$ 47,244
0.4 %
1,266
$ 52,235
0.5 %
724
$ 14,790
0.1 %
740
$ 15,534
0.1 %
950
$ 38,878
0.4 %
Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:
Residential mortgage loans
23
$ 1,922
0.1 %
65
$ 5,563
0.2 %
51
$ 4,320
0.1 %
61
$ 5,941
0.2 %
24
$ 1,950
0.1 %
Home equity loans
31
1,061
0.1 %
29
975
0.1 %
36
1,227
0.1 %
28
952
0.1 %
28
1,138
0.1 %
Consumer loans
185
2,083
0.1 %
255
3,070
0.1 %
223
2,663
0.1 %
178
1,460
0.1 %
159
1,839
0.1 %
Commercial real estate loans
17
1,949
0.1 %
16
2,377
0.1 %
13
1,741
0.1 %
9
1,472
0.1 %
1
112
— %
Commercial loans
19
1,088
0.1 %
24
1,115
0.1 %
14
808
0.1 %
6
341
— %
3
103
— %
Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days
275
$ 8,103
0.1 %
389
$ 13,100
0.1 %
337
$ 10,759
0.1 %
282
$ 10,166
0.1 %
215
$ 5,142
0.1 %
Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **
Residential mortgage loans
39
$ 3,300
0.1 %
65
$ 5,574
0.2 %
64
$ 5,544
0.2 %
63
$ 5,445
0.2 %
47
$ 3,976
0.1 %
Home equity loans
65
2,190
0.2 %
68
2,257
0.2 %
65
1,779
0.1 %
69
2,081
0.2 %
91
2,968
0.2 %
Consumer loans
313
3,279
0.1 %
334
3,079
0.1 %
289
2,388
0.1 %
286
2,321
0.1 %
287
2,202
0.1 %
Commercial real estate loans
18
8,010
0.3 %
19
7,867
0.3 %
22
8,821
0.3 %
31
14,949
0.5 %
41
21,399
0.7 %
Commercial loans
24
1,302
0.1 %
15
1,829
0.2 %
11
638
0.1 %
10
583
0.1 %
10
795
0.1 %
Total loans delinquent 90 days or more
459
$ 18,081
0.2 %
501
$ 20,606
0.2 %
451
$ 19,170
0.2 %
459
$ 25,379
0.2 %
476
$ 31,340
0.3 %
Total loans delinquent
1,760
$ 73,428
0.7 %
2,156
$ 85,941
0.8 %
1,512
$ 44,719
0.4 %
1,481
$ 51,079
0.5 %
1,641
$ 75,360
0.7 %
*
Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding.
**
Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $331,000, $1.7 million, $783,000, $6.3 million, and $7.1 million at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022,
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Beginning balance
$ 118,036
109,819
98,355
99,295
102,241
ASU 2022-02 Adoption
426
—
—
—
—
Provision
4,870
9,023
7,689
2,629
(1,481)
Charge-offs residential mortgage
(207)
(546)
(166)
(138)
(1,183)
Charge-offs home equity
(164)
(232)
(535)
(255)
(447)
Charge-offs consumer
(2,734)
(2,430)
(2,341)
(1,912)
(1,723)
Charge-offs commercial real estate
(657)
(621)
(1,329)
(4,392)
(1,024)
Charge-offs commercial
(865)
(404)
(243)
(329)
(681)
Recoveries
2,552
3,427
8,389
3,457
3,593
Ending balance
$ 121,257
118,036
109,819
98,355
99,295
Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized
0.08 %
0.03 %
(0.14) %
0.14 %
0.06 %
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.
Quarter ended
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (h)
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (h)
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (h)
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (h)
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,493,617
32,009
3.66 %
$ 3,439,401
30,974
3.60 %
$ 3,331,173
29,414
3.53 %
$ 3,171,469
27,327
3.45 %
$ 2,980,788
25,542
3.43 %
Home equity loans
1,284,425
16,134
5.09 %
1,282,733
15,264
4.72 %
1,274,918
13,658
4.25 %
1,277,440
11,961
3.76 %
1,293,986
11,472
3.60 %
Consumer loans
2,123,672
20,794
3.97 %
2,069,207
19,709
3.78 %
1,981,754
17,256
3.45 %
1,880,769
15,777
3.36 %
1,799,037
14,907
3.36 %
Commercial real estate loans
2,824,120
37,031
5.24 %
2,822,008
35,428
4.91 %
2,842,597
34,158
4.70 %
2,915,750
31,844
4.32 %
3,000,204
29,757
3.97 %
Commercial loans
1,161,298
18,353
6.32 %
1,113,178
16,315
5.74 %
1,050,124
12,978
4.84 %
912,454
9,090
3.94 %
824,770
6,897
3.34 %
Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d)
10,887,132
124,321
4.63 %
10,726,527
117,690
4.35 %
10,480,566
107,464
4.07 %
10,157,882
95,999
3.79 %
9,898,785
88,575
3.63 %
Mortgage-backed securities (c)
1,909,676
8,537
1.79 %
1,956,167
8,603
1.76 %
2,019,715
8,683
1.72 %
1,952,375
7,158
1.47 %
1,945,173
6,360
1.31 %
Investment securities (c) (d)
384,717
1,761
1.83 %
386,468
1,753
1.81 %
388,755
1,762
1.81 %
376,935
1,590
1.69 %
373,694
1,540
1.65 %
FHLB stock, at cost
39,631
690
7.06 %
26,827
419
6.19 %
14,028
148
4.19 %
13,428
82
2.44 %
13,870
81
2.38 %
Other interest-earning deposits
30,774
423
5.50 %
9,990
153
5.99 %
253,192
1,295
2.00 %
846,142
1,684
0.79 %
1,218,960
467
0.15 %
Total interest-earning assets
13,251,930
135,732
4.15 %
13,105,979
128,618
3.89 %
13,156,256
119,352
3.60 %
13,346,762
106,513
3.20 %
13,450,482
97,023
2.93 %
Noninterest-earning assets (e)
869,566
877,121
896,663
909,943
973,092
Total assets
$ 14,121,496
$ 13,983,100
$ 14,052,919
$ 14,256,705
$ 14,423,574
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings deposits (g)
$ 2,198,988
690
0.13 %
$ 2,298,451
585
0.10 %
$ 2,350,248
594
0.10 %
$ 2,361,919
589
0.10 %
$ 2,334,494
592
0.10 %
Interest-bearing demand deposits (g)
2,612,883
951
0.15 %
2,718,360
509
0.07 %
2,794,338
360
0.05 %
2,857,336
310
0.04 %
2,875,430
321
0.05 %
Money market deposit accounts (g)
2,408,582
4,403
0.74 %
2,512,892
1,310
0.21 %
2,620,850
692
0.10 %
2,653,467
668
0.10 %
2,668,105
653
0.10 %
Time deposits (g)
1,293,609
5,194
1.63 %
1,024,895
1,467
0.57 %
1,110,906
1,511
0.54 %
1,220,815
1,774
0.58 %
1,292,608
2,185
0.69 %
Borrowed funds (f)
740,218
7,938
4.35 %
451,369
3,967
3.49 %
127,073
239
0.75 %
123,749
167
0.54 %
135,289
158
0.47 %
Subordinated debt
113,870
1,148
4.03 %
113,783
1,148
4.04 %
113,695
1,149
4.04 %
119,563
1,203
4.03 %
123,608
1,250
4.05 %
Junior subordinated debentures
129,335
2,152
6.66 %
129,271
1,823
5.52 %
129,207
1,322
4.00 %
129,142
920
2.82 %
129,077
651
2.02 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
9,497,485
22,476
0.96 %
9,249,021
10,809
0.46 %
9,246,317
5,867
0.25 %
9,465,991
5,631
0.24 %
9,558,611
5,810
0.25 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)
2,889,973
3,039,000
3,093,490
3,090,372
3,060,698
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
235,213
229,794
209,486
193,510
203,537
Total liabilities
12,622,671
12,517,815
12,549,293
12,749,873
12,822,846
Shareholders' equity
1,498,825
1,465,285
1,503,626
1,506,832
1,600,728
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 14,121,496
$ 13,983,100
$ 14,052,919
$ 14,256,705
$ 14,423,574
Net interest income/Interest rate spread
113,256
3.19 %
117,809
3.43 %
113,485
3.35 %
100,882
2.96 %
91,213
2.68 %
Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin
$ 3,754,445
3.47 %
$ 3,856,958
3.57 %
$ 3,909,939
3.42 %
$ 3,880,771
3.07 %
$ 3,891,871
2.75 %
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
1.40X
1.42X
1.42X
1.41X
1.41X
(a)
Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.
(b)
Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material.
(c)
Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(d)
Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.
(e)
Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(f)
Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.
(g)
Average cost of deposits were 0.40%, 0.13%, 0.11%, 0.11%, and 0.12%, respectively and average cost of Interest-bearing deposits were 0.54%, 0.18%, 0.14%, 0.15%, and 0.17%, respectively.
(h)
Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans — 4.61%, 4.33%, 4.05%, 3.77%, and 3.61%, respectively, Investment securities — 1.61%, 1.59%, 1.59%, 1.48%, and 1.45%, respectively, Interest-earning assets — 4.13%, 3.87%, 3.58%, 3.18%, and 2.91%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 3.17%, 3.41%, 3.33%, 2.94%, and 2.66%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.44%, 3.54%, 3.40%, 3.05%, and 2.73%, respectively.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Northwest Bancshares, Inc.