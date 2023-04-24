Don't Miss Out on the Greatest Event for Teams in Real Estate

SALT LAKE CITY, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workman Success Systems is excited to announce Leverage 2023: The Greatest Of All Teams, the only real estate conference designed specifically for teams. Leverage will be held from October 26 to October 28, 2023 in Bonita Springs, Florida at the luxurious Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa.

Workman Success Systems designed Leverage to meet a need they felt other conferences in the industry were lacking. Nate Workman, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Workman Success Systems, described the problem, "I have been to hundreds of real estate conferences and the feedback I usually hear is that agents get a lot of good ideas but are left wondering how to execute them. Leverage is the how."

Leverage differs from other real estate conferences in that it offers specialized learning tracks for each position on a real estate team, from administrative staff and team leaders to buyers, sellers, and new agents. Across three days, hundreds of real estate agents participate in games designed to deepen their relationships, keynotes with world-famous speakers, and breakout sessions tailored to the specific roles and needs of real estate teams. 2023's speaker lineup includes Kirk Weisler, Matt Werner, Shari Levitin, and Delatorro L. McNeal, II.

Workman Success Systems' goal for Leverage 2023 is to help teams understand exactly what they need to do to generate more revenue and prioritize money-making activities. Of Leverage's impact on agents and teams, Workman said, "It's not just good ideas or concepts — you get exactly what to do and how to do it, as well as learn the systems that the top teams in the country are using to grow. Leverage creates clarity and action at a whole new level."

Spring Training pricing for tickets to Leverage 2023 is available now through the end of April, allowing attendees to get the best price available. Spring Training pricing starts at $899 and grants full conference access, all conference materials and general merchandise, and a discounted rate at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa.

For more information on Leverage 2023: The Greatest Of All Teams, interested parties can visit workmansuccess.com/leverage or email marketing@workmansuccess.com .

