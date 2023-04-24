Calamu Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards During RSA Conference 2023

Latest Award Emphasizes Calamu's Leadership in Data Security and Continuous Business Momentum.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calamu, a data-first security company and pioneer in cyberstorage, today announced it was selected as the winner of this year's Global InfoSec Awards for Next Gen Ransomware Data Security Solution. The prestigious Global InfoSec Awards, presented by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), honors companies of all stages from around the globe who are driving innovation in the information security space. Now in its 11th year, winners are selected based on an independent review of their unique technologies and approaches to security.

Calamu enables businesses to safely adopt cloud storage and dramatically reduces the risk of data being stolen.

"We are honored to be selected for the Next Gen Ransomware Data Security Solution category for the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards," said Paul Lewis, CEO and Founder of Calamu. "Calamu was built on a foundation of innovation and a spirit for disruption. Our cutting edge solution is transforming the way data is stored to eliminate data theft and exfiltration risk from the ransomware toolkit, and help businesses stay several steps ahead of the evolving ransomware threat."

Calamu's flagship product, Calamu Protect , enables businesses to safely adopt cloud storage by dramatically reducing the risk of data being stolen or exfiltrated by bad actors. The product's unique advantage is its ability to scatter data fragments across multiple cloud hyperscalers, neutralizing and self-healing from ransomware, and making nefarious access nearly impossible.

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. Calamu is absolutely worthy of this coveted award and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Calamu's award-winning Calamu Protect platform will be on display at the RSA Conference 2023 in the Early Stage Expo, Booth #48. Calamu CEO, Paul Lewis, will be presenting a briefing on April 26 at 11:00 AM in the Early Stage Expo titled "Cyberstorage - Finally An Answer to Ransomware 2.0 and Data Theft." The company is also showcasing its key partnerships through co-sponsor activities with Insight Partners and Microsoft for Startups.

Click here for more information on Calamu's RSA activities or to schedule a meeting during the conference.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's eleventh year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About Calamu

Calamu was founded by experts in cybersecurity and data privacy with the mission of making the cyber world a safer place. The company is pioneering the use of data-first technology to automatically mitigate the impact of a ransomware attack or data breach, whether data is stored in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment. The Calamu platform enables businesses to maintain complete ownership of their data, preventing unauthorized access and dramatically simplifying regulatory requirements around data privacy and protection. For more information on Calamu visit www.calamu.com .

