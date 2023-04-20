real hot yoga expands to the West Coast

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- real hot yoga, emerging hot yoga franchise concept, is bringing the heat to the West Coast, with signing its latest location in South Jordan, Utah.

Since launching the Franchise in 2020, real hot yoga is experiencing great momentum, as entrepreneurs set their sights on franchises in the wellness space. The expansion brings the brand to have a total of 12 units under their umbrella- consisting of 6 corporate units, and 6 franchisees.

One of the brand's Founding Partners, Jeff Morin, says, "As we continue to open new locations, and speak with potential franchisees, there is a continuing trend of those leaving the traditional corporate landscape, for a path that is more fulfilling. We're attracting more and more entrepreneurial candidates who are realizing they can have a highly successful business in the wellness space. You do not have to choose being successful, over making a difference in people's lives. Owning one of our studios creates an opportunity to have both success and a chance to increase your overall well-being, as an amazing side effect of helping others. We're very excited to expand our footprint to the West Coast and for our Franchisee to bring real hot yoga to their community."

real hot yoga currently has many attractive territories available for single and multiple unit franchisees to develop. With low startup costs, and unparalleled support of the founding owners- a franchisee can reap the benefits of learning how to follow a business model that has been proven successful in various sized cities and markets and continue to positively impact lives across the country.

About real hot yoga:

real hot yoga opened its first location in 2012 in Knoxville, Tennessee by founding owners- Cindy Coats, Aaron Goodman and Jeff Morin. The company quickly found its niche as a high energy yoga fitness studio and opened several locations since 2012, bringing their total of units to 6 Corporate locations and 6 Franchised Units.

Corporate and franchised locations, to date include- Knoxville, TN; Johnson City, TN; Farragut, TN; Englewood, NJ; Hoboken, NJ; Ridgewood, NJ; Montvale, NJ; Myrtle Beach Sayebrook; SC; Myrtle Beach Magnolia Row, SC; Kenosha, WI; Suwanee, GA and coming soon to Utah.

For more information on franchising, please email franchise@realhotyoga.net, visit https://realhotyoga.net/franchise/ or call Jeff Morin at 513-226-4632.

CONTACT:

