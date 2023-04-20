Holiday Inn Club Vacations Earns 12 ARDA Awards, Including ACE Innovation Leadership Award

ORLANDO, Fla., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated, a national vacation ownership company, announced today that it won 12 American Resort Development Association (ARDA) Awards. This includes earning an ARDA Circle of Excellence (ACE) Award, the highest level of excellence within the industry, for the company's successful efforts in earning a J.D. Power certification in 2022.

The annual ARDA Awards recognize the top resorts, teams, individuals, and projects in the vacation ownership industry. This year, the awards were presented during ARDA's annual spring conference in Orlando, Fla.

"At Holiday Inn Club Vacations, our caring, courageous, and creative team members show their passion for our mission and dedication to customer obsession every day. I'm proud to lead this team, and was excited to see so many deserving groups earn our industry's top honor," said John Staten, President and Chief Executive Officer at Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated. "While our award winners may come from different areas of our business, they share a common goal: to use best-in-class customer service and innovation to drive the industry forward."

The company's award recipients represent several teams and departments, such as sales, performance marketing, finance, customer experience, training and development, design, resort operations, and more. Notably, the company's J.D. Power Certification team earned the ACE Innovation Leadership Award. In 2022, Holiday Inn Club Vacations was recognized by J.D. Power for providing "An Outstanding Customer Service Experience" with its Owner Support team – the first time a company in the vacation ownership industry has earned this prestigious certification.

In total, Holiday Inn Club Vacations received 12 ARDA Awards:

J.D. Power Certification Team – ACE Innovation Leadership Award

Cape Canaveral Beach Resort Signature Sales Team – Sales Team

Frank Wang – Salesperson: In-House

Garrett Andrijiszyn – Sales Verification Loan Officer/Quality Assurance Officer

Corporate Payroll Team – Business Administration or Operations Team

Owner Support/CX Team – Owner/Customer Relations Team

Monica Schaffer – Owner/Customer Relations Manager

Academy of Learning and Development Team – Training and Development Team

Orange Lake Resort Activities Team – Activities Program Team

Gokul Shanadi – Resort Department Manager

New Member Journey – Owner/Guest/Customer Engagement or Communications Campaign

Tahoe Ridge Resort – Ridge Pointe Building – Refurbishment: Unit

The Holiday Inn Club Vacations team is growing, with hundreds of open roles across its offices and network of resorts. For more information on open positions, visit hicv.com/careers.

About Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated

Encompassing 28 resorts across 14 U.S. states, Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated is a resort, real estate and travel company with a mission to be the most loved brand in family travel by delivering easy-to-plan, memorable vacation experiences that strengthen families.

Based in Orlando, Fla., the company has been a leader in the vacation ownership industry since 1982, when Holiday Inn® founder Kemmons Wilson debuted the company's flagship property, Holiday Inn Club Vacations® at Orange Lake Resort, next to Orlando's Walt Disney World® Resort.

Today, the Holiday Inn Club Vacations resort portfolio spans across the United States. Throughout its history, the company has maintained the core family values true to its founding Wilson family, while aggressively pursuing growth, transforming its member engagement model and building an industry-leading team passionate about the guest experience.

