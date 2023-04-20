Culpeper Insurance Partners Appoints Garguilo as President & CEO

Michael A. Garguilo to lead insurance agency platform that cultivates outstanding talent

Culpeper Insurance Partners brings new M&A partnership options to independent agencies

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Culpeper Insurance Partners, LLC ("Culpeper") today announced that Michael A. Garguilo has been appointed President & Chief Executive Officer and a member of its Board of Directors. Leading Culpeper, he will help drive its unique approach in acquiring and operating independent insurance agencies across the United States.

CIP logo (PRNewswire)

"Culpeper brings a different option to independent insurance agency owners."

An insurance industry veteran with more than 30 years of leadership experience, Garguilo most recently served as Divisional & Regional President for national insurance broker CBIZ Insurance Services, Inc. after selling his privately owned firm, Garco Financial, LLC, in 2017. Earlier in his career, he was President & Chief Operating Officer of national insurance broker Brown & Brown, Inc.'s Texas subsidiary, and held various executive positions with insurers Chubb and The Hartford.

David E. King, Chairman of Culpeper, commented, "Mike has quite a track record of leading agency and brokerage operations to achieve top performance levels. His deep acquisition experience and proven ability to help acquired agencies attain higher levels of success after joining matches perfectly with what Culpeper seeks to offer its new partners."

Garguilo shared, "Culpeper brings a different option to independent insurance agency owners, one I am excited and proud to help bring to market. Our partners retain their autonomy and the uniqueness which allowed them to be successful in the past. They gain the added power of Culpeper's capital and deeper resources to help propel them forward. By offering them a seat at the leadership table and a continuing stake in the success of our combined firm, we believe agency owners will see us as a very compelling choice for their future."

Culpeper Insurance Partners, LLC was formed in 2023 to attract select independent insurance agencies across the United States to join a common company platform offering them access to capital, greater resources, and scale without sacrificing their autonomy and unique characteristics. Culpeper Insurance Partners, LLC is an affiliate of Culpeper Capital Partners, LLC.

Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

For more information:



Holden King

Analyst

Culpeper Insurance Partners, LLC

3480 Preston Ridge Rd., Suite 500

Alpharetta, GA 30005

(561) 805-1900

hking@culpeperins.com

www.culpeperins.com William Quirk

Vice President

Culpeper Capital, LLC

1209 Orange Street

Wilmington, DE 19801

(561) 805-1900

wquirk@culpepercapital.com

www.culpepercapital.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Culpeper Insurance Partners