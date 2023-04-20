Broward County Library announces Book Sanctuary openings

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the joy of reading and in support of intellectual freedom, Broward County Library (BCL) has created Book Sanctuaries in each of its branches. Book Sanctuaries are designated areas where endangered stories will be protected and made accessible for exploration or check out.

Broward County Library has opened Book Sanctuaries, designated areas in their libraries where endangered stories will be protected and made accessible for exploration or check out. (PRNewswire)

"The right to think, speak and learn freely are foundational values in our democracy and in our libraries."

All BCL locations will maintain a year-round Book Sanctuary, joining the over 2,000 Book Sanctuaries that already exist across the United States.

"As Director of Broward County Library, a vital part of my mission is to ensure that the freedom to read is not compromised," said Allison Grubbs. "The right to think, speak and learn freely are foundational values in our democracy and in our libraries."

The launch of these special zones is a component of BCL's participation in National Library Week, April 23-29, 2023. Accompanying the zones, limited edition "I Read Banned Books" library cards are available at all branches, along with free "I Read Banned Books" buttons, proclaiming a passion for the freedom to read, collect, protect and lend endangered books.

BCL will host special Book Sanctuary events at libraries throughout the year featuring banned and challenged material. BCL also features a virtual Book Sanctuary on the landing page of the library catalog to introduce and offer users access to books that have been challenged or banned in our state. Customers can also access Book Sanctuary titles online with ease by using the free Palace Project mobile app.

Broward County Library, as a longtime member of the American Library Association and the Urban Libraries Council, vigorously supports access to library materials. Establishing Book Sanctuaries locally is one of the many ways they support the right to read.

About Broward County Libraries

Broward County Libraries Division, named 2020 and 2015 Library of the Year by the Florida Library Association, was founded in 1974 and is one of the largest and busiest library systems in Florida. Broward County Libraries Division's 37 locations provide convenient access to a full range of innovative and cost-effective services that satisfy the changing needs of the people of Broward County for information, education and recreation. Visit our website, Broward.org/Library, or follow Libraries on Facebook and Twitter.

Broward County Library Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Broward County Libraries