SkinCeuticals Announces the Launch of A.G.E. Interrupter Advanced

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCeuticals, the #1 Medical Skincare Brand, announces the launch of A.G.E. Interrupter Advanced, a breakthrough corrective cream that helps reverse visible signs of aging impacted by glycation and collagen decline. The brand has been pioneering anti-glycation skincare since 2008 and expands its portfolio with the introduction of groundbreaking technology to address the unavoidable factor of the natural aging process.

Glycation is a natural, multi-phase process in which excess sugars in the body bind to structural proteins, like collagen, and form damaging byproducts known as advanced glycation end-products (A.G.E.s). A.G.E.s cause collagen to become weak and brittle, accelerating visible signs of aging such as wrinkles, laxity, crepiness, and dullness. A.G.E. Interrupter Advanced goes beyond traditional anti-aging products to address all phases of the glycation process, helping correct existing signs of aging and defend against new and recurring damage caused by A.G.E. formation.

A.G.E. Interrupter Advanced features a rich, satin texture that's suitable for all skin types and tones and can be used alone or in conjunction with other corrective treatments and moisturizers. This power-packed formula includes 18% Concentrated Proxylane™, 4.25% Wild Fruit Flavonoids, and 0.1% Glycyrrhetinic Acid to assist smoothing visible lines and deep wrinkles in five facial zones including forehead wrinkles, nasolabial folds, marionette wrinkles, glabellar wrinkles, and crow's feet.

A thorough dossier of clinical testing was completed to demonstrate the efficacy of A.G.E. Interrupter Advanced, revealing that after 12 weeks, it:

Visibly smooths fine lines (-14%) and five types of wrinkles, including forehead wrinkles (-11.5%), nasolabial folds (-11.2%), marionette wrinkles (-7.9%), glabellar wrinkles (-7.3%), and crow's feet (-7%)

Delivers 24-hour hydration 1

Comforts dry, aging skin1

"The launch of A.G.E. Interrupter Advanced harnesses 15+ years of glycation expertise and new anti-glycation science resulting in a modernized ingredient technology," explains Amy Sloan, Head of SkinCeuticals U.S. "The appearance of glycated collagen can be first seen at the age of 20. It accumulates with a rate of about 3.7% per year, reaching a 30 to 50% increase by age 803. This launch is extremely important to us knowing that glycation is something everyone will experience in their lifetime."

"As we age, the structured proteins responsible for our skin's elasticity and youthful look become weak and rigid, leading to visible wrinkles, loss of firmness, and dullness – and daily exposure to sun and pollution accelerates this process," remarks SkinCeuticals Partner Physician, Dr. Sherry Ingraham. "I recommend A.G.E. Interrupter Advanced to all my patients looking to target signs of aging."

To use, massage a thin, even layer onto the entire face, neck, and chest. If using in the morning, apply after a SkinCeuticals vitamin C antioxidant serum and before a SkinCeuticals sunscreen. If using with a retinol at night, apply after retinol application.

SkinCeuticals A.G.E. Interrupter Advanced is available for $185 at partner skincare professionals nationwide near you (find yours skinceuticals.com/locate) as well as SkinCeuticals.com .

