Cohen Veterans Network Lights Philly Skyline Purple on April 18th for Month of the Military Child

CVN honors the service and sacrifice of #MightyMilitaryKids and encourages support for military children during Purple Up! day on April 19th
On Tuesday, April 18th, Cohen Veterans Network (CVN), a national network of mental health clinics for post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members, and military families with a clinic in Philadelphia, partnered with the city's landmark building, One Liberty Place, to light the skyscraper purple in honor of military kids during Month of the Military Child. The building is aglow purple on the eve of Purple Up! day, Wednesday, April 19th, a day designated for Americans to wear purple in support of military children.
Purple represents military kids as it symbolizes the various branches of service. It combines green for the Army, red for the Marines and shades of blue for the Coast Guard, Navy, and Air Force.
Currently, there are nearly one million military children of active duty service members across the United States. Military kids uniquely experience many of the challenges associated with military life including lengthy separations from loved ones, frequent moves, and the need to continuously adapt to new schools and social circles. In fact, military families relocate 3x as often as civilian families. And during their school career, military children move and change schools an average of 6 to 9 times.
Pennsylvania is home to some 43,000 active duty service members, National Guardsman and Reservists with over 47,000 military spouses and children. There are also nearly 800,000 veterans across the state; the fourth-largest veterans' population by state in the country.
With its 23 Cohen Clinics across the country including one in Philadelphia, CVN is filling the gaps in care. The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at the University of Pennsylvania provides confidential, accessible mental health services to all post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members, National Guardsman and Reservists across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. The clinic additionally serves the entire military family including spouses or partners, children, parents, siblings, caregivers, and others. Care is available in-person or across via telehealth regardless of role while in uniform, discharge status or combat experience.
Tuesday, April 18th – One Liberty Place lighting on the eve of Purple Up! day.
Wednesday, April 19th – Join Cohen Veterans Network in support of military kids by wearing purple on Purple Up! day.
