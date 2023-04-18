KnowledgeWorks releases 7-step futures thinking 'toolkit' for equitable education outcomes

CINCINNATI , April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to help education leaders improve equity and outcomes for all learners, KnowledgeWorks in partnership with equity X innovation released the Mapping Your Journey into Liberatory Education Futures Toolkit.

The toolkit guides stakeholders through a series of seven activities, helping them to imagine future possibilities, set aspirational goals and determine both short- and long-term action planning steps to get there. The toolkit can be used in a wide variety of settings, from small teams with a shared interest in the future of learning to professional development programs for educators.

Gathering your gear – select your team, deciding how you want to work together and completing brief pre-work Orienting your team – build trust and shared understanding to set the stage for the team's collaboration Exploring the future landscape – recognize bright spots and challenges that the future might hold Identifying your destination – reflect on your ideas about the future and select an aspiration to guide your path forward Mapping your path – identify actions that might need to happen to move toward your aspiration Assessing your path – discuss anticipated impacts of your group's possible action steps Planning next steps – internalize learning and reflect on what comes next

"Systems thinking processes, like the activities found in this toolkit, can help groups identify novel solutions and reframe problems into manageable steps," said Katie King, senior director of strategic engagement and co-author of the toolkit. "This toolkit serves as a gateway to new ways of thinking and collaborating."

When the toolkit's seven activities are completed in sequence, users will gain key insights about a shared vision for the future and come away with action steps to help move them toward a more aspirational education future. Toolkit activities are designed for three to five people and will take about three to four hours to complete. You can download this resource as a printable document or use a Google Slides version of the toolkit, which supports online or remote collaboration.

With input from a variety of collaborative contributors, spanning many disciplines — entrepreneurship, assessment, equity, enrichment, technology, innovation and more — the new resource has been tested for usefulness and accessibility.

"equityXinnovation is committed to creating relevant, leading-edge teaching and learning tools that help maximize discovery and growth in service of more equitable outcomes," said Temple Lovelace, Ph.D., founder and executive director of equityXinnovation. "This new resource is designed to help make that happen."

Since 2006, KnowledgeWorks has been issuing futures forecasts that contemplate the effects of various interventions and events on the larger education system. Scenario planning and visioning methods are a key aspect of the KnowledgeWorks approach to its systems transformation work with schools, districts and states. The toolkit serves as a companion piece to KnowledgeWorks' latest futures forecast, released in 2022, Imagining Liberatory Education Futures.

