GetResponse Introduces AI Email Generator Powered by OpenAI's GPT Technology to Help Marketers Maximize Efficiency and Performance

GDAŃSK, Poland, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GetResponse, a comprehensive and easy-to-use email marketing solution, today announced the enhancement of its AI/ML capabilities with the launch of their AI Email Generator. The company is one of the market's early adopters of OpenAI's GPT technology.

GetResponse is a simple, yet powerful marketing automation software that helps businesses of all sizes grow their audiences, engage with customers, and boost online sales. With more than 30 tools in one easy-to-use platform, users can transform their online marketing and bring tangible results. (PRNewswire)

"With the AI Email Generator creating a newsletter became 6x faster."

The solution aims to help marketers and business owners drastically reduce the time it takes to create their emails and deliver more relevant, engaging content to their subscribers.

Users simply enter key details about their email (such as the intent, occasion, and target audience), and it is created in seconds. The main advantage of the solution is that it generates all content for their email, including the copy, the subject line optimized for increased open rate, and the design, such as layouts, photos, and colors.

"We truly believe that this AI Email Generator is the solution that both marketers within big companies, SMB marketers, and small business owners, have needed for a long time," says Przemek Pipiora, Lead Product Manager at GetResponse.

The solution is also designed to improve personalization and performance tracking within email communications. As the technology fully covers all content aspects of email, marketers can dedicate more time to creating personalized contact segments and sequences and then analyzing their performance, thus optimizing their communications further.

"Businesses often don't have resources for a dedicated person to create and optimize their emails, or marketers themselves might not have the time to do so, meaning they are not fully leveraging on the key marketing channel. Our beta test with users showed that creating a newsletter became 6x faster, slashing the average time from 19 minutes to less than 3 minutes. That's a perfect tool for those who are just getting started with email marketing," added Pipiora.

For now, the solution is available only in English but will shortly be developed in other languages as well.

For more information about the AI Email Generator, visit getresponse.com.

About GetResponse

GetResponse is a comprehensive email marketing platform that provides small businesses, solopreneurs, coaches, and marketers with powerful and affordable tools to grow their audience, engage with their subscribers, and turn subscribers into paying customers. With over 25 years of expertise, customers choose GetResponse for its user-friendly solution, award-winning 24/7 customer support in eight languages, and powerful tools that go beyond email marketing – AI-powered content creation tools, automation, list growth, and communication tools like webinars and live chats to help businesses build their personal brand, sell their products and services, and build a community.

