Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Present at the 2023 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting and the International Ceramide Conference (ICC)

Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Present at the 2023 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting and the International Ceramide Conference (ICC)

COVINGTON, Ky., April 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a mid-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of biologic immunotherapy to treat solid tumor cancers and Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN), announced today that the Company will be represented at two upcoming prestigious scientific conferences:

(PRNewsfoto/Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting (AACR)

April 14-19, 2023 Orlando, Florida

Bexion is presenting two posters:

Poster 3042 1:30 pm on 4/17/2023 Section 28 Number 14

BXQ-350 May Protect from the Direct Toxicity of Chemotherapeutic Agent leading to Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy

Poster 4437 9:00 am on 4/18/2023 Section 40 Board Number 23

BXQ-350: A Novel Biologic with an Innovative Mechanism of Action Targeting Sphingolipid Metabolism that Induces Cancer Cell Death and Repolarizes the Tumor Environment

12th International Ceramide Conference (ICC)

April 16-20, 2023 Charleston, South Carolina

Bexion has been chosen for an oral presentation and two poster sessions.

Oral presentation:

Tuesday, April 18 9:10 – 9:30 am Dr. Gilles Tapolsky, Bexion Pharmaceuticals

BXQ-350: Targeting Sphingolipids and Anticancer Activity in Cancer Patients

Poster presentations: Posted during meeting

BXQ-350: Modulating Ceramide and Sphingosine-1-Phosphate for Anti-Tumor Activity in Cancer Patients with Advanced Disease

BXQ-350: A Novel Biologic that Modulates Sphingolipid Metabolism and Demonstrates Anti-Cancer, Anti-CIPN, and Anti-Viral Properties

BXQ-350 May Protect from the Direct Toxicity of Chemotherapeutic Agents Associated with Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN)

About Bexion Pharmaceuticals

Bexion Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing a new generation of biologic immunotherapy to treat solid tumor cancers and Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN) with potential portfolio expansion opportunities in other cancers and broader neuropathic pain indications. Bexion's lead drug candidate is BXQ-350, a first-in-class biologic containing the multifunctional, lysosomal activator protein, Saposin C and a phosphatidylserine.

BXQ-350, a sphingolipid activator, has demonstrated pre-clinical antitumor effects in vitro and in vivo, particularly in colorectal, brain and other solid tumors. Bexion has completed two single agent Phase 1 programs in adults and in a pediatric population. The Phase 1 programs demonstrated a strong safety profile with evidence of single agent activity across a range of tumors including Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), colorectal cancer and appendiceal cancer. Additionally, other clinical and non-clinical data suggest BXQ-350 has activity in chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy.

About AACR

The American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) is the first and largest cancer research organization dedicated to accelerating the conquest of cancer. The AACR Annual Meeting program covers the latest discoveries across the spectrum of cancer research—from population science and prevention; to cancer biology, translational, and clinical studies; to survivorship and advocacy—and highlights the work of the best minds in research and medicine from institutions all over the world.

About ICC

The ICC provides a forum for interaction of the major groups from around the world who are interested in the biochemistry and biology of bioactive sphingolipids. The goals of the conference are two-fold:

(1) to provide a mechanism to foster the development of the next generation of investigators in bioactive sphingolipids

(2) to provide an environment where the emphasis on the biologic significance of these molecules and underlying mechanisms constitute the major focus.

Media Contact: Margaret van Gilse ●859.757.1652 ● mvangilse@bexionpharma.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.