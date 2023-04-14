Sompo International Appoints Margaret Hyland to President of North America Reinsurance

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sompo International, a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance, announced the promotion of Margaret Hyland to President of North America Reinsurance. Ms. Hyland reports to Christopher Donelan, Chief Executive Officer, Global Reinsurance, Sompo International Holdings Ltd., and is based in Garden City, New York.

"We are excited to see Maggie step into her new role given her wealth of leadership experience and strong relationships within the (re)insurance industry," said Mr. Donelan. "Our ability to attract and develop the depth of talent on our team is one of our greatest strengths and we are confident Maggie has the reputation and expertise needed to take our business forward."

Ms. Hyland takes over from Steven Hanke who, after almost 10 years with Sompo International Reinsurance, has accepted a position with a leading brokerage firm.

Mr. Donelan added, "It has been a great pleasure working with Steve over the past decade. He has been instrumental in helping us build the North America Reinsurance portfolio to where we are today. We are grateful for his contributions to our success and look forward to having the opportunity to work with him again in the future."

Ms. Hyland previously served as Executive Vice President, Head of North American Professional Liability Reinsurance at Sompo International. With over 30 years of experience in the North American (re)insurance industry, she has held leadership positions with various companies including Allied World, CNA, Axis Capital and Willis Re. She holds her Master's in Business Administration from the Gabelli School of Business at Fordham University and Bachelor of Arts in Literature and Speech from St. John's University.

About Sompo International

"Sompo International" refers to Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based holding company, together with its consolidated subsidiaries. Through its operating subsidiaries, Sompo International is a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance. Sompo International Holdings Ltd. is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, Inc. ("Sompo Holdings"). With more than 9,000 employees at Sompo International, 75,000 employees total worldwide, entities in over 46 countries and over USD 38 billion in Gross Written Premiums, Sompo Holdings is one of the leading property and casualty insurance groups in the world. Sompo Holdings maintains excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard & Poor's on its principal operating subsidiaries. For more information about Sompo International, follow us on LinkedIn or visit www.sompo-intl.com.

Sompo International (PRNewswire)

Contact

Sompo International

Cara Gallagher

EVP, Global Head of Marketing & Communications

Phone: + 1 917 421 4973

Email: cagallagher@sompo-intl.com

Robyn Fonde

Global Head of Media, PR and Advertising

Phone: +1 914 246 0241

Email: rfonde@sompo-intl.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sompo International