TYR Partnered as Exclusive Outfitter of the USA Swimming National Team Through the 2024 Olympics

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Swimming, the National Governing Body for the sport, and TYR announced an expanded partnership – including being the exclusive outfitter of the National Team and the National Junior Team on the world's stages – through Dec. 31, 2024.

"This exciting next step builds upon the great work we've been doing with TYR for the last 10 years," USA Swimming President and CEO Tim Hinchey III said. "With technically-superior product and a strong focus on supporting swimmers at the highest levels of the sport, we know TYR is building kits to help our athletes summit the podium."

TYR will provide head-to-toe kits from footwear to technical apparel and accessories to the swimmers representing the U.S. at the 2024 Olympic Games for all non-podium appearances in the natatorium and athlete village in Paris. Also, this year, the National Team and National Junior Team will be outfitted in TYR during athlete introductions, podium appearances and team photos at the 2023 World Championships, 2023 World Junior Championships and 2023 Pan American Games.

"TYR is proud to support and elevate the world's top athletes in their pursuit of excellence. Our commitment to innovation and performance is mirrored in the dedication and determination of these exceptional swimmers, and we are honored to be a part of their journey toward greatness," said Matt DiLorenzo, CEO of TYR.

Fans will get an opportunity to support the athletes heading to the Olympics as TYR will bring the exclusive Official U.S. team kits to the Toyota AquaZone during the U.S. Olympic Trials - Swimming in Indianapolis in June 2024.

Since 2018, TYR has held the exclusive naming rights for USA Swimming's Pro Swim Series, a four-stop annual competition featuring the world's elite in pools across America. In 2023, The TYR Pro Swim Series visited Knoxville, Tennessee, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and will continue with stops at Westmont, Illinois and Mission Viejo, California and a TYR Pro Championships in Irvine, California at the end of the summer.

