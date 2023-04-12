Regalix and Frost & Sullivan Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver High-Value Growth Pipeline and Digital Transformation Solutions

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regalix and Frost & Sullivan announce a strategic partnership to deliver high-value revenue growth in the context of the Growth Pipeline as a Service (GPaaS) value proposition that Frost & Sullivan will drive with its target clients, which may require the development and implementation of a specific digital solution.

Through this partnership, Regalix and Frost & Sullivan will utilize technology to expedite the implementation of enterprise transformation in specialized domains, including but not limited to growth strategy narratives, strategic planning, innovation management and excellence, mega trends, demand generation, emerging markets, competitive strategies, economic development, organizational development, change management, visionary scenario planning, and business digitization.

"We are excited to partner with Frost & Sullivan to help their clients drive growth and customer delight at scale," said Vikas Sharan, CEO of Regalix. "Frost & Sullivan's expertise in growth pipeline and strategy consulting combined with our capabilities in revenue operations, sales, and customer success will provide a unique value proposition for all of Frost & Sullivan's clients."

The partnership will also provide Frost & Sullivan's clients with the power of AI-powered go-to-market readiness for sales and customer-facing teams, turning strategies into implementation and implementation into measurable growth impact.

"We are thrilled to partner with Regalix to deliver comprehensive growth solutions to our clients," said Krishna Srinivasan, Global Managing Partner/Executive Board Member at Frost & Sullivan. "This partnership greatly enhances our ability to drive measurable growth and revenue acceleration for our clients."

About Frost & Sullivan

For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped build sustainable growth strategies for Fortune 1000 companies, governments, and investors. We apply actionable insights to navigate economic changes, identify disruptive technologies, and formulate new business models to create a stream of innovative growth opportunities that drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Regalix

Regalix Inc. is a California-based, award-winning global revenue operations company partnering with marketing, customer success, and sales leaders to help them drive growth and customer delight at scale. Founded in San Mateo, CA, in 2005 and with offices in Europe, the USA, and Asia, Regalix has helped over 150+ iconic Fortune 500 brands, including Google, Meta, Amazon, and Reddit, unlock opportunities and business possibilities at scale.

Media Contact:

Anushree Thamanna

Associate Director - Marketing, Regalix

Email: anushree.thammanna@regalix-inc.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2049102/Regalix_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Regalix