G-SHOCK CELEBRATES 40TH ANNIVERSARY WITH 3 NEW STYLES CELEBRATING ITS HERITAGE

DOVER, N.J., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 40 years after the debut of the first G-SHOCK Casio America, Inc. announces a new trio of timepieces that celebrate the four-decade mark with an exciting new take on the very first G-SHOCK. The new collection utilizes updated materials and finishes that enhance the inventive design of the original G-SHOCK. The DW5040PG-1 and GMWB5000PS-1/ GMWB5000PG-9 deliver absolute toughness and beauty, redefining the classic with some of today's leading technologically advanced finishes.

The DW5040PG-1 nicknamed the PROJECT TEAM "Tough" model, pays homage to the very first G-SHOCK, the DW5000C. It utilizes recrystallized stainless-steel screw-lock case back with black IP and recrystallized stainless-steel buckle and band loop with gold colored IP, as well as bio-based resin for the bezel and band reducing the environmental impact. Features of the watch include an engraved case back with the anniversary logo, four stars on the band loop to commemorate the four decades of G-SHOCK, and the words 'PROJECT TEAM "Tough"' on the dial, which was the name of the team that brought Kikuo Ibe's vision of constructing "a durable watch that would not break even if dropped" to fruition.

A full-metal design with a remarkably original look of radiance, the GMWB5000 models also boast stainless-steel deep-layer hardening and recrystallization technologies for the first time in a G-SHOCK. The deep-layer hardening process of the stainless-steel, created by infusing carbon into the surface of the steel, delivers enhanced reinforcement by strengthening the material itself. Processed into components and then recrystallized, the stainless-steel features of the watch yield unique differences in crystalline grain that subtly vary from part to part.

With an additional TiC (titanium carbide) coating, the GMWB5000PS-1has an even more enhanced texture. Both models feature a screw-lock case back engraved with the 40th-anniversary logo and DLC (diamond-like carbon) coating applied to it. Additional features of the GMWB5000PS-1 and GMWB5000PG-9 include connectivity to the CASIO WATCHES app, solar-powered multi-band 6 atomic timekeeping with Bluetooth® and LED Super Illuminator backlight for maintaining watch readability in the dark. All three styles will come in special commemorative packaging.

The new timepieces come equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:

DW5040

Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

Daily Alarm

1/100 Stopwatch (24 Hr)

Countdown Timer (24 Hr)

Multi-function alarm

EL Backlight

Flash Alert

GMWB5000

Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

World Time (38TZ, 38Cities + UTC) up to 300 with the app

1/100 Stopwatch (24 Hr)

Countdown Timer (24 Hr)

Multi-function alarmsDate/month display swapping

Multi-lingual day-of-week display (En, Es, Fr, Ge, It, and Ru)

The G-SHOCK DW5040PG-1 is available for sale now for $300 and the GMWB5000PG-9 and GMWB5000PS-1 are available for sale now for $870 at select retailers, gshock.casio.com/us, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. A G-SHOCK Museum will be open in the SoHo store in honor of G-SHOCK's Birthday. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us .

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com/us/

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

