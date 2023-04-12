Flexan to Collaborate with KSE Scientific to Bring Expanded Medical Device Capabilities to Market

NEWARK, Del., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexan LLC announced that it is expanding its services to include custom manufacturing of sterile liquids and custom formulated solutions for a variety of medical device applications. Flexan is partnering with its parent company, ILC Dover, and its KSE Scientific division to expand offerings to its medical device customers. KSE Scientific provides standard and custom formulations and packaging while following the most stringent quality standards. The company is FDA registered for medical devices and 510(k) for sterile water and saline. With over 50,000L of Water for Injection (WFI) production capacity per day and more than 113,000 square feet of manufacturing, controlled storage, and laboratory space, KSE Scientific is ready to solve customers' challenges for sterile liquids.

Recently, both Flexan and KSE Scientific partnered to deliver a custom solution and packaging service to Clyra Medical Technologies.

"Clyra is pleased to find a high-quality partner under one roof in KSE Scientific and Flexan, to support manufacturing for our best-in-class wound management and surgical product 'Bioclynse'. Bioclynse is 510(k) cleared by the FDA, and is an efficacious, safe, long-acting wound irrigation solution that can be used during wound management, during surgery and for post-surgical wounds, with no need to rinse out throughout the entire procedure," said Steve Harrison, CEO of Clyra Medical Technologies. "We look forward to working with KSE Scientific and Flexan to support solution manufacturing and developing customized packaging and components to ensure we meet the market demand and customer requirements for delivering our solutions."

"Flexan serves a broad range customers in the medical device market and we are excited to expand our services to include custom sterile fluids for various clinical applications. In addition to adding sterile fluids, we are also excited to share that we are now offering platinum-cured silicone tubing, tubing assemblies and molded components to better serve ILC's biopharmaceutical customers worldwide," said Tony Gonzalez, President of Flexan.

To learn more about KSE Scientific, please visit www.ksesci.com, and to learn more about Flexan, please visit www.flexan.com.

About Flexan

Flexan is a global strategic contract manufacturer of custom high-quality medical silicone and thermoplastic components, sub-assemblies, and devices, as well as custom rubber compounding. Flexan provides a wide range of services, from supporting design for manufacturability and development, in-house manufacturing services including molding, extrusion, assembly and finished packaging. The company operates with a strict adherence to its robust quality system, while offering reliable fulfillment solutions ranging from discrete order shipments to full dock: stock solutions.

About ILC Dover

ILC Dover is a world-leader in the innovative design and production of solutions for biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical, medical device markets as well as a leading supplier for the (aero)space industries. Our customers will attest to our relentless dedication to high value products, advanced technology, and responsive service, as our visionary solutions have improved efficiency while safeguarding people, product, and infrastructure in hazardous conditions through flexible protective solutions since 1947. For more information on ILC Dover, please visit www.ilcdover.com.

About Clyra Medical Technologies

Clyra Medical Technologies, founded on our mission of "Make Lives Better", is a healthcare company that develops and commercializes products designed to safely treat wound and skin infections and promote wound healing, while reducing the need for antibiotics. For more information on Clyra Medical, please visit www.clyramedical.com.

Clyra Medical Technologies is a proud member of the BioLargo Family of Companies (www.biolargo.com ). BioLargo is a technology innovator and solutions provider focused on some of the world's most pressing human health and environmental challenges including advanced water treatment, environmental remediation, air quality control, medical technologies, and more.

