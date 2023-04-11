Tando Composites Announces Arnold Lumber Company as Beach House Shake Flagship Dealer

QUEBEC CITY, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tando Composites announced today that Arnold Lumber Company of West Kingston, Rhode Island, has become the latest flagship dealer for Beach House Shake®, the Authentic Composite Shingle. Arnold Lumber will stock the complete line of Beach House Shake to service Rhode Island, Southeastern Massachusetts, and Eastern Connecticut.

With four locations in Rhode Island - West Kingston, Wakefield, Bristol, and Westerly - Arnold Lumber has been building trusted relationships with builders, remodelers, homeowners, and the community since 1911. Matt Semonik, VP of Sales & Operations for Arnold Lumber Company, noted that there's been a shortage of natural cedar shingles on the New England coast and Beach House Shake can help meet demand.

"Rhode Island is iconic for its weathered cedar shingle look and we're excited to offer a high-performance alternative to natural white and red cedar shingles that doesn't compromise on beauty," said Semonik. "In a big second home market, no one wants to be faced with extensive repairs and maintenance after a long winter."

"Beach House Shake is the authentic composite shingle that offers the look of natural cedar shingles that will stay looking like the day they were installed for the life of the home. We are thrilled to have Arnold Lumber join us to make Beach House Shake easy to buy for their customers," said Ralph Bruno, CEO and President of Derby Building Products, parent company of Tando Composites. "Whether looking for the undeniable appearance of bleached shingles or the rich look of western red cedar shingles, Beach House Shake delivers what the market is demanding."

Approved by Miami-Dade County for High Velocity Hurricane Zones, Beach House Shake's composite technology delivers a new level of authenticity along with architectural precision. Every shingle is unique with the subtle nuances of natural cedar shingles. It installs more than five times faster than natural cedar shingles – saving time and money on installation costs.

Beach House Shake is available in four natural cedar shades: Atlantica, a silvery gray reminiscent of bleached cedar shingles; Sandcastle, a fresh white cedar; Hatteras, a deeper gray found in southern coastal regions; and Pacifica, a fresh western red cedar shingle.

Learn more at www.beachhouseshake.com or www.tandocomposites.com Visit Arnold Lumber Company at www.arnoldlumber.com

About Tando Composites

Tando, a brand of Derby Building Products, is the leader in composite exterior cladding with Beach House Shake®, the authentic composite shingle, and TandoStone®, the #1 brand of composite stone. Backed by more than five decades of product innovation, Tando produces high performance products professionals prefer and consumers demand. Learn more at www.beachhouseshake.com or www.tandocomposites.com.

About Arnold Lumber Company

At Arnold Lumber we are with you from the very start of your project, and with you every step of the way. Visit our Homeowner Services page to learn more about our Contractor Referral service and download our "Tips on Hiring a Contractor or Remodeler" guide. Arnold Lumber has established a base of contractors and remodelers that we regularly recommend.

