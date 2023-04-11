Stuf Storage Launches in Boston With New Downtown Location, Expanding Its Partnership With Jamestown

Stuf will now provide its tech-enabled storage to residents and businesses in and around Court Square in Downtown Boston

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stuf , a next-generation self storage startup recently recognized by Fast Company as one of The World's Most Innovative Companies in 2022, today announced that it has expanded its national network to Boston. The company partners with real estate owners to monetize basements, garages, and other spaces in commercial buildings as storage, creating new cash flow opportunities for landlords while providing local communities with an easy-to-access and secure environment to store personal belongings, business inventory and much more.

Stuf Storage partners with landlords to monetize underutilized commercial spaces as tech-enabled self storage (PRNewswire)

"We love working with the Jamestown team having started our partnership in Washington, DC at Georgetown Park and now expanding the relationship to Boston," says CEO and Co-Founder of Stuf, Katharine Lau. "Jamestown takes an entrepreneurial and proactive approach to future-proofing their real estate portfolio, and this expanding partnership is validation that our tech-enabled storage enables them to better serve tenants while generating a new cash flow stream."

Stuf launched its Downtown location in March 2023 at 18 Tremont St (also referred to as 37 Court Square). The 12-story office building is set in the heart of Boston with proximity to City Hall, the Financial District, and a number of colleges and universities in the area. Previously used as overflow building storage by property management, the newly revamped space now serves residents, small businesses, and office tenants in the surrounding areas by providing easy-to-access and secure storage closer to home and work.

"With Stuf Storage, we can activate underutilized space for productive use," said Dana Griffin, Director of Asset Management and Development & Construction at Jamestown. "It creates a new revenue stream for the property while also providing a new amenity for the community."

Stuf now operates a national network spanning 7 metro areas, including Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Atlanta, Boston, Seattle, and Washington, DC. The company plans to continue expanding in the Boston area by partnering with office, retail, and multifamily owners to serve the city's growing demand for storage by converting underutilized spaces in existing buildings rather than pursuing new development.

About Stuf

Led and co-founded by Inc. Female Founders 100 Katharine Lau, Stuf is a next-generation self storage startup delivering modern, tech-enabled storage to consumers and businesses. Stuf partners with real estate owners to monetize basements, garages, and other spaces in commercial buildings as storage, creating new cash flow opportunities for landlords while providing local communities with a new amenity. Whether running low on space or looking for seasonal storage, Stuf is proud to be the home away from home for your belongings. Stuf was recognized by Fast Company as one of The World's Most Innovative Companies in 2022. For more information and partnership opportunities, visit stufstorage.com or email press@stufstorage.com .

