Mars Veterinary Health, AVMA, and industry leaders unveil the Positive Pet Care Guide

New industry-wide resource aims to strengthen relationship between veterinary teams and pet owners in support of delivering high-quality care to pets

VANCOUVER, Wash., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, an industry-wide working group led by Mars Veterinary Health and the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) released the Positive Pet Care Guide – a new resource aimed at strengthening the relationship between veterinary teams and clients in support of providing the best possible care to pets. The Positive Pet Care Guide, a free resource now available to the entire veterinary profession, outlines shared expectations of both veterinary professionals and pet owners to help foster healthy lines of communication and encourage an environment where each veterinary interaction is rooted in a supportive, safe, and inclusive environment for all.

Download at https://www.avma.org/PositivePetCare

The release of this resource comes on the heels of new data from an AVMA survey of more than 1,300 veterinarians which found nine out of ten respondents in companion animal practice indicated that they've experienced negative or escalated client interactions in the past year. When asked if a resource outlining shared expectations and responsibilities could help strengthen their relationship with pet owners, seven out of ten said yes, and a new survey of 1,000 pet owners conducted by Banfield Pet Hospital found nearly eight out of ten owners agree. Additional survey findings from Banfield and the AVMA can be found here.

"Mars Veterinary Health and our family of practices are proud to collaborate with industry leaders to drive positive change across the profession so that people and pets can thrive," said Doug Drew, president of Mars Veterinary Health. "When we strengthen the relationship between veterinary professionals and pet owners, hospital teams and clients can better work together to provide quality care to the pets that rely on us."

"We are incredibly proud of the way industry leaders from across the profession came together to create a much-needed resource that we're confident will have a positive impact on hospital teams, pet owners and patients," said Dr. Lori Teller, AVMA President. "We remain committed to ensuring veterinary professionals have the tools they need to thrive in their careers while meeting the needs of clients and pets."

The creation of the resource, which was first announced in September at Banfield's 2022 Pet Healthcare Industry Summit, was developed by leveraging direct input from industry leaders, veterinary professionals, and pet owners to ensure it addresses the concerns and needs of both veterinary teams and clients.

Core working group members include AVMA, Mars Veterinary Health – and its practices Banfield, BluePearl Specialty + Emergency Pet Hospital, and VCA Animal Hospitals – American Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges (AAVMC), National Association of Veterinary Technicians in America (NAVTA), Not One More Vet (NOMV), Veterinary Hope Foundation (VHF), Veterinary Medical Association Executives (VMAE), and Veterinary Hospital Managers Association (VHMA). In addition, more than a dozen affinity organizations across the veterinary profession were invited to review the document and provide feedback.

The Positive Pet Care Guide, which can be printed out and displayed in the clinic or provided to clients as a helpful tip sheet, outlines descriptions of the behaviors and treatment veterinary teams and clients can expect from one another to drive mutual trust and respect.

This resource will be housed within the AVMA's recently launched reputation management toolkit, made available to veterinary professionals industry-wide and possible by an educational grant from Banfield. Read more here.

The Positive Pet Care Guide, along with related resources to help hospital teams integrate it into their practices – including usage tips, hospital talking points, and more – can be found at avma.org/PositivePartners. To show your support for the Guide and commitment to positive pet care interactions, engage on social via #positivepetcareguide.

About the AVMA

Serving more than 100,000 member veterinarians, the AVMA is the nation's leading representative of the veterinary profession, dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of animals, humans and the environment. Founded in 1863 and with members in every U.S. state and territory and more than 60 countries, the AVMA is one of the largest veterinary medical organizations in the world. Informed by our members' unique scientific training and clinical knowledge, the AVMA supports the crucial work of veterinarians and advocates for policies that advance the practice of veterinary medicine and improve animal and human health.

About Mars Veterinary Health

Mars Veterinary Health is a global division within Mars Petcare – more than 70,000 Associates strong – dedicated to delivering high-quality pet healthcare to further its collective Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. Mars Veterinary Health's network operates nearly 3,000 veterinary clinics around the world, putting pets, people, and the planet first. The Mars Veterinary Health network includes Associates at AniCura, Banfield, BluePearl, Linnaeus, Mount Pleasant, VCA, VES, and VSH who demonstrate compassion and expertise by enabling more than 25 million pet visits each year. Learn more at marsveterinary.com. Press seeking additional information are invited to contact media.mvh@effem.com.

