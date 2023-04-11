Keds Announces Brand Refresh and Iconic Product Expansion

The Heritage Brand Now Has a New Look and Feel

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, iconic sneaker brand Keds announces a brand refresh and an updated brand platform and vision. Keds will debut an updated logo in a new blue hue, a revised brand platform centered around self-expression and the joy of dressing, and modern brand messaging that expresses the Keds core values of optimism, inclusion, authenticity, and play. In celebration of this new vision, Keds is also launching a new collection inspired by the iconic Keds Champion.

With a heritage that has spanned over a hundred years, Keds has been known to offer classic, comfortable, and fashion-forward accessible footwear that empowers customers to wear whatever makes them feel good about themselves. The brand's new vision will create a space where everyone is celebrated for their unique identity and sense of style.

"The brand refresh is rooted in Keds' rich history. Since its beginning over a century ago, Keds has championed the freedom of individual expression; creating accessible, comfortable, fashionable footwear that offers a blank canvas (both figuratively and literally) for wearers to experiment with style and self-expression." says Kathleen Sullivan, Senior Director of Marketing at Keds."Our new platform carries on our legacy of being advocates for self-expression with a promise to help you unlock your unique style, but what's particularly special about it is the focus on optimism, play, and inclusivity. The idea of self-expression through style isn't new to the footwear world, but with Keds it's all about the joy—the joy of stepping into something that feels just right. "

Alongside the brand refresh, Keds has launched three new upgraded sneaker styles to perfectly blend the brand's most iconic features: playfulness, timelessness, and its rich history. Starting with the classic Keds Champion, Keds reworked their original styles using the DNA of their classic sneaker silhouettes to create instant icons for today. The lineup includes:

The Keds Champion , an instantly recognizable design with all-day comfort; , an instantly recognizable design with all-day comfort;

The Court , a sporty spin with classic court sneaker vibes; , a sporty spin with classic court sneaker vibes;

The Platform , an elevated update with dress-up appeal and cushiony comfort; and , an elevated update with dress-up appeal and cushiony comfort; and

The Mini , a streamlined, ultra-feminine twist with flirty ballet flat looks. , a streamlined, ultra-feminine twist with flirty ballet flat looks.

Pricing for these styles range from $50.00 to $80.00. The collection was brought to life through the lens of photographer Jacob Consenstein and production company Family Projects using bold, playful styling, clean, classic backdrops, and retro props.

To shop the new collection and preview the new website, visit www.keds.com .

For over 100 years, Keds has been making timeless, comfortable, accessible footwear for consumers to step out into the world their way. Ever since the creation of the iconic Keds Champion "sneaker" in 1916, Keds has held the belief that when we feel comfortable inside and out, we can leap forward and make our mark on the world. This belief continues to inspire and drive us every day. We design every product to support everyone— to give them the versatility, comfort, and style they need to live confidently as their truest selves.

Keds. Wear Yours.

Keds is part of the Designer Brands world-class portfolio of Owned Brands. Designer Brands is one of the world's largest designers, producers and retailers of the most recognizable footwear brands and accessories, transforming and defining the footwear industry by inspiring self-expression across every facet of its enterprise.

