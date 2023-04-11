Go Guiyang: Enjoying life and nature in Huaxi

BEIJING, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

Guiyang and Guian New Area in Southwest China's Guizhou province have been devoted to enhancing the "Cool Guiyang" brand by offering both visitors and locals a great experience in health, culture, sightseeing, food, shopping and travel in recent years.

Alina Kurowski from Germany recently visited Guiyang and explored its rich culture, nature, and local cuisine. Her trip started with trying Guiyang's famous Huaxi beef noodles and then exploring the city's beautiful and unique attractions.

She discovered the fascinating culture and clothing of Huaxi's ethnic groups and visited Yelang Valley – a place known for its stone art and local folklore. Finally, Alina visited Qingyan Ancient Town, which has a history of more than 600 years, where she participated in various traditional activities and admired the town's beautiful lantern-lit evenings.

Huaxi district in Guiyang is a famous scenic spot renowned as "a pearl on the Yunnan-Guizhou Plateau". Home to more than 40 ethnic groups, Huaxi has nurtured a rich ethnic culture over the course of its long history, along with delicious local delicacies.

