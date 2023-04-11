Clients of CEO Coaching International Outperform U.S. EBITDA CAGR Average by More Than 3X and U.S. Revenue CAGR by Nearly 2X

MIAMI, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading executive coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, today announced its clients' exceptional 2022 performance results.

Companies working with CEO Coaching International for just two years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 53.5% during their time as a client, more than three times the U.S. average, and a revenue CAGR of 26.2%, nearly twice the U.S. average, according to data published in January 2023 by The NYU Stern School of Business.

NYU Stern reports that the national average net income CAGR is 17% for U.S. businesses and the average revenue CAGR is 13.9%.

CEO Coaching International's 500+ clients include companies ranging in size from startups to multi-billion-dollar corporations and together represent over $62.5 billion in revenue, $5.7 billion in EBITDA, and more than 208,000 employees.

"Congratulations to our clients for driving truly extraordinary business growth," said Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. "These outsized results reported by our clients, despite constant pressure and market changes, demonstrate the power of working with a coach and following the best practices for strategic planning, quarterly alignment, and accountability."

The impressive growth experienced by the firm's clients can be attributed to the firm's proven methodology, as published in the WSJ bestselling book, Making BIG Happen, as well as the collective wisdom of the firm's 50+ world-class coaches, who are all seasoned former CEOs and Presidents who have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion.

"The decision to invest the time and resources to work with CEO Coaching International was spot on. It has been a game changer for us, and we are seeing a tangible impact in our business results," said Brett Rodewald, CEO of Lucent Health.

For more information about CEO Coaching International and to schedule a complimentary call with one of our executive coaches, please visit:

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 1,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 60 countries and 45 industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made BIG happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight, nine, and ten-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International for two years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 53.5% during their time as a client, more than three times the U.S. average, and a revenue CAGR of 26.2%, nearly twice the U.S. average.

