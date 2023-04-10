Wrapmate adds Wrapify, a category leader in rideshare advertising, to its portfolio of companies

DENVER, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wrapmate today announced it has completed a strategic, majority investment in Wrapify, a leader in measurable rideshare advertising and a three-time Inc. 5000 company.

Together the two companies will leverage their operational synergies, technology platforms, and buying power to deliver more effectively for customers nationally, while also supporting an unprecedented, combined network of nearly 2,000 car wrap installers. This winning partnership will offer premium vehicle wraps produced on high-quality 3M wrap film.

"With its patented technology and years of serving some of the largest brands on the planet, Wrapify is a pioneering company that brings scale and measurement to the Moving Out of Home (MOOH) space," says Chris Loar, CEO and founder of Wrapmate. The addition of Wrapify's team, customer base, and world-class technology, strengthens and accelerates our overall mission of modernizing the historically overlooked and archaic vehicle graphics industry."

James Heller, CEO and Founder of Wrapify said "Wrapmate has done an incredible job over the last four years leveraging technology to change how people buy and sell vehicle wraps. Our team has known Chris and Wrapate for years, and we've focused on similar operational obstacles. Now we can make better use of the 12+ years of combined experience to delight our customers."

While both organizations initially set out to solve two separate but adjacent challenges, streamlining the process of wrapping vehicles on a national scale has always been the focus. Wrapmate brings tremendous value by revolutionizing how wraps are purchased online, while Wrapify's Boost, creates actionable audiences from the exposure to branded vehicles for online digital remarketing, in-app, and Connected TV (CTV). In combination, customers of all types will benefit from significantly expanded and refined product offerings.

To learn more about this transaction, please visit https://blog.wrapmate.com/.

About Wrapmate

Wrapmate is a technology-driven managed marketplace that is reimagining the buy-and-sell experience in the vehicle graphics industry. With innovative customer interaction and a network of 1,400+ local installation service providers, Wrapmate efficiently serves business owners, fleet managers, franchises, and consumers coast-to-coast. Learn more about Wrapmate's vehicle wraps solutions at https://wrapmate.com

About Wrapify

Wrapify is a performance-driven ad platform that helps brands create measurable advertising. Wrapify connects offline and online advertising channels that drive quantifiable results while putting cash back into the pockets of drivers. Founded in 2015, Wrapify has deployed 500,000+ Uber, Lyft, and other app-enabled gig drivers for local and national brand campaigns. Learn more at www.wrapify.com.

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news or on Twitter at @3M or @3MNews.

Wrapmate is an all-in-one digital platform for business owners and consumers to get their vehicle wraps & graphics projects designed, produced and installed in any city across the U.S. (PRNewswire)

