Ed O’Farrell Joins Institutional Real Estate, Inc. as Managing Director, Real Assets Adviser

SAN RAMON, Calif. and SINGAPORE and LONDON, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional Real Estate, Inc. (IREI) announced today that Ed O'Farrell has joined IREI as Managing Director of Real Assets Adviser magazine.

Mr. O'Farrell possesses more than 20 years of industry sales and development experience. Most recently, he worked as Regional Sales Manager at Pensions & Investments, where he sold publishing products to asset managers in the institutional investment vertical. Prior to this, he worked for a publishing start-up, New Project Media, as Sales Director, covering renewable energy intelligence and data. During his tenure, he strategized and marketed the company's first site license subscriptions. Mr. O'Farrell has also been the publisher of Family Wealth Report, in addition to working with Thomson Reuters and Merrill Lynch.

"As a leader in any organization, hiring is arguably one of the most challenging demands," says Tom Parker, Executive Vice President and Publisher at IREI. "When you find a person that not only aligns with your culture and core values but will add to them, that is very rewarding. During the interview process, it was obvious Ed was searching for that same alignment. Ed demonstrated a strong desire to learn and to problem solve, which will be key factors in executing RAA's refreshed business strategy."

As Managing Director, Mr. O'Farrell will be responsible for client relations, business development and sales for Real Assets Adviser. He will report to Mr. Parker and be based in New Jersey. He is reachable by phone at +1 925-244-0500, ext. 272 or email at e.ofarrell@irei.com.

About Institutional Real Estate, Inc. (IREI)

Institutional Real Estate, Inc. (IREI) is the most trusted and reliable source of data, insights and perspectives on the real estate, infrastructure and real asset classes, providing institutional and high-net-worth investors with decision-making tools via its publications, conferences and information services.

IREI publishes a diversified portfolio of news magazines, special reports and directories. Each publication provides subscribers with news and information on the trends and events shaping the industry and the investment landscape.

The firm's flagship publication, Institutional Real Estate Americas, has been the industry's go-to resource for more than 35 years.

To learn more about Institutional Real Estate, Inc. and its businesses, visit www.irei.com.

