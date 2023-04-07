RE Home Connect rebrands to NAF Homes

NOVI, Mich., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RE Home Connect, a trusted nationwide network of real estate agent partners, is rebranding and will now be known as NAF Homes.

NAF Homes Helps Connect Homebuyers and Sellers with Trusted Real Estate Agents Nationwide (PRNewswire)

Our real estate partners are full-time with a focus on making your homebuying and selling dreams come true.

NAF Homes is an affiliated company of New American Funding. This rebrand provides more evidence to homebuyers and sellers that NAF Homes is a trusted resource, as it is associated with one of the country's biggest mortgage companies.

NAF Homes exists because while searching for a home has never been easier, homebuyers often can't cut through the noise and find the right home. That's why they need a trusted partner to help guide them. But how do they find the right partner, especially when there are as many as 2 million real estate agents1 working in the U.S. today?

That's what makes NAF Homes so unique. NAF Homes partners with local experienced real estate agents who are members of their community and connects them with interested homebuyers and sellers. NAF Homes has built a network of agents who strive to represent their clients with skill and integrity.

When working with NAF Homes, homebuyers and sellers are connected with vetted real estate agents from different brokerages who have the ability to analyze the market and help them negotiate for the best deal on their home purchase or sale. NAF Homes, along with the thousands of partner agents in its network, ensure client service is always top of mind.

The agents that partner with NAF Homes provide superior neighborhood and market knowledge, have a proven track record in their markets, and can help homebuyers find the right house, even in today's challenging market.

For agents, being a member of the NAF Homes network means agents work directly with ready-to-buy clients, with no upfront costs per lead or to join the agent network.

"Working with NAF Homes is a win-win for homebuyers and sellers," said Susie Wright, NAF Homes SVP, Agent Strategy. "Our agents have inside knowledge in the markets they service. We don't work with any 'weekend warriors.' Our real estate partners are full-time with a focus on making your homebuying and selling dreams come true."

Homebuyers and sellers who are interested in being connected with a NAF Homes partner real estate agent can visit nafhomes.com to start their journey. Agents who want to join the NAF Homes network can also visit nafhomes.com to take their career to the next level.

About NAF Homes

NAF Homes is an advanced real estate network featuring skilled and experienced real estate agents from every brand, vetted for their market expertise and ability to navigate the homebuying and selling process with skill and care. The agents that partner with NAF Homes are carefully trained in every step of the homebuying and home selling process and make things easier for their clients. NAF Homes connects those agents with interested homebuyers and sellers to help them navigate today's complex housing market with ease.

