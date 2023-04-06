REGALIX WINS STEVIE AWARD 2023 - BRONZE FOR EXCEPTIONAL ACCOUNT MANAGEMENT SERVICES

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regalix, a global revenue growth company, has been honoured with the Bronze Stevie Award in the Account Management Team of the Year (2023) category for its outstanding account management services.

Regalix Logo (PRNewswire)

The Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service recognises exceptional customer service providers and is a leading global competition for sales, business development, customer service, and contact centre professionals.

Regalix's account management team has been instrumental in improving its clients' accounts' retention, revenue growth and customer satisfaction (CSAT) by leveraging its deep domain knowledge, innovative ideas, cutting-edge technology solutions, and training. The team's expertise in account management has helped companies across various industries achieve revenue goals, increase growth, and enhance customer engagement. Additionally, the team has implemented innovative strategies and utilised technology solutions to help clients streamline their processes and optimise their operations, further contributing to their success.

"We are excited to receive the Bronze Stevie Award for our account management services," said Vikas Sharan, CEO of Regalix. "Our team's dedication to delivering innovative solutions to our clients has been recognised, and we are committed to continually enhancing our services to achieve outstanding client outcomes at scale."

Regalix's exceptional account management services for its clients have contributed to its growing list of accolades, solidifying its position as a leader in revenue growth solutions. Regalix offers digital strategy, sales solutions, customer engagement, and technology services. With over 20 years of experience, Regalix has helped companies achieve revenue growth objectives worldwide.

About Regalix

Regalix Inc. (www.regalix.com) is a California-based company that provides customised and end-to-end revenue growth solutions. Founded in 2005, Regalix partners with global marketing, customer success, and sales leaders leveraging data-driven insights to drive growth and customer delight at scale. They've partnered with 150+ Fortune 500 brands, including Google, Meta, Amazon, Apple, Cisco, etc., and are trusted partners for LinkedIn and Google.

About Stevie Awards

The Stevie Awards recognise outstanding workplace performance globally in eight programs, including Asia-Pacific, German, and Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards. With over 12,000 annual entries from 70+ nations, the awards celebrate organizations and individuals of all sizes. The Stevies honour workplace excellence and the people behind it. To learn more about the awards, visit https://asia.stevieawards.com/.

Media Contact:

Anushree Thamnanna

Associate Director, Regalix

Email: anushree.thammanna@regalix-inc.com

www.regalix.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2049102/Regalix_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Regalix