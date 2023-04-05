Verismo Therapeutics Secures Fast Track Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for SynKIR-110

SynKIR-110 addresses gaps in treatment options for those with malignant pleural mesothelioma, a rare and aggressive cancer that affects the lining of the chest or abdominal cavities

PHILADELPHIA, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verismo Therapeutics, a clinical-stage CAR T company, Penn spinout, and pioneer of the novel KIR-CAR platform technology, today announced that it has received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its investigational new drug, SynKIR-110, for the treatment of patients with mesothelioma.

Fast Track designation is designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs intended to treat serious or life-threatening conditions and address unmet medical needs, thus enabling drugs to reach patients sooner. Clinical Programs with Fast Track designation may also be eligible to apply for Accelerated Approval and Priority Review if relevant criteria are met.

SynKIR-110 is an investigational new drug for the treatment of mesothelin-expressing mesothelioma, cholangiocarcinoma and ovarian cancer. Verismo Therapeutics is conducting a Phase 1 multicenter clinical trial in these tumor types to evaluate the safety, feasibility and anti-tumor activity of the SynKIR-110 (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT05568680).

"We are thrilled to receive Fast Track designation from the FDA," said Dr. Bryan Kim, DMD, Co-Founder and CEO of Verismo Therapeutics. "This designation is an important milestone in our efforts to bring this potentially life-saving drug to patients who are in need of new treatment options."

Verismo Therapeutics is committed to developing innovative treatments for patients with serious and life-threatening conditions using its novel KIR-CAR platform.

About the KIR-CAR Platform



The KIR-CAR platform is a dual-chain CAR T cell therapy and has been shown in preclinical animal models to be capable of maintaining antitumor T cell activity even in challenging solid tumor environments. DAP12 acting as a novel costimulatory molecule for T cells, aids additional T cell stimulating pathways, further sustaining chimeric receptor expression and improving KIR-CAR T cell persistence. This continued T cell function and persistence can lead to ongoing regression of solid tumors in preclinical models, including those refractory to traditional CAR T cell therapies. Furthermore, the KIR-CAR platform can be combined with many additional emerging technologies, such as in vivo gene engineering, advanced cell manufacturing and reprogramming, combinational therapies, and even allogeneic cellular therapies to provide the next-generation multimodal targeted immunotherapy for patients in need.

About Verismo Therapeutics



Verismo Therapeutics is a pioneer in dual-chain KIR-CAR technology, on track to bring its first asset into first-in-human clinical trials in 2023. Verismo is the only company developing the KIR-CAR platform, a modified NK-like receptor designed to improve persistence and efficacy against aggressive solid tumors. The KIR-CAR platform technology was developed specifically for advanced solid tumors, an area of high unmet medical need. For more information, visit: www.verismotherapeutics.com

