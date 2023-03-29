Women Business Collaborative Announces its 2023 CEO Awards for Excellence in Gender Equity and Diversity Recipients

WASHINGTON, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Women Business Collaborative (WBC), the leading alliance of organizations, companies and individuals working together to achieve equal position, pay and power for all women in business, today announced the ten recipients of the 2023 CEO Excellence in Gender Equity and Diversity Award.

"The CEO Excellence in Gender Equity and Diversity Award honors purposeful executives who exemplify genuine leadership by continuing to pave the way for gender equity, and driving diversity and environments of inclusion beyond data and into practice" said WBC CEO, Gwen Young. "The business community, and future generations of women will benefit from the leadership and impact these women and men are making."

The 2023 CEO Excellence in Gender Equity and Diversity honorees are:

Sophie Bellon , Chairwoman of the Board of Directors & CEO, Sodexo

Giovanni Caforio , MD, Chairman of the Board & CEO, Bristol Myers Squibb

David Cordani , Chairman & CEO, The Cigna Group

Christine A. Leahy , Chair & CEO, CDW

Karen S. Lynch , President & CEO, CVS Health

Brian Moynihan , Chair of the Board & CEO, Bank of America

Linda Rendle , Chief Executive Officer, The Clorox Company

Chuck Robbins , Chair & CEO, Cisco

Jennifer Rumsey , President & CEO, Cummins, Inc.

James Quincey , Chairman & CEO, The Coca-Cola Company

"The CEO Excellence in Gender Equity and Diversity Award is one of the highest achievements one can receive from the WBC for their positive contributions in the business sector and we are thrilled to recognize the perseverance of these top CEO's," said WBC Chair Edie Fraser.

About WBC

WBC is an unprecedented alliance of more than 80 women's business organizations and hundreds of business leaders building a movement to achieve equal position, pay and power for all women in business. We mobilize thousands of diverse professional women and men, business organizations to accelerate change. For more information about WBC, please visit www.wbcollaborative.org

